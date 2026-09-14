Amitabh tells Jaya the event's actual time is one hour earlier than it truly is. This trick ensures she starts getting ready sooner, and they arrive punctually.
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His ‘Trick’ To Ensure He And Wife Jaya Bachchan Are Never Late For Events
Amitabh Bachchan revealed his trick for ensuring that he and Jaya Bachchan get ready on time for events without him having to wait for or rush her.
- Amitabh tells Jaya event times one hour earlier.
- He informs family about late returns, avoiding scolding.
- Forgetting to inform results in Jaya's direct displeasure.
Amitabh Bachchan, during the promo for the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 18), was asked a question by a contestant about his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh didn’t hesitate to reveal his “trick” to ensure that Jaya gets as much time as she needs to get ready while also making sure they arrive at events on time.
Amitabh Bachchan On Reaching Events On Time
In the now-viral promo, Amitabh was asked if he ever has to wait for his wife to get ready for weddings or other events. Amitabh called it a “very good” question before revealing the trick he uses to make sure they are never late.
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“Let me tell you the trick: whenever we have to go somewhere, a time is decided. I tell her the time, which is one hour before the actual time. So she starts getting ready accordingly, and we end up arriving on time,” he said on KBC 18.
He went on to give an example. “So if the time for the wedding is 6 pm, I tell her 5 pm, so she starts getting ready by 3:30 - 4 pm and ends up getting ready on time!”
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This is not the first time Amitabh has been asked a question about Jaya on KBC 18. A few days ago, another contestant asked him whether Jaya scolds him for coming home late.
The 83-year-old actor said he makes it a point to inform Jaya and the other members of his family beforehand whenever he expects to be late, so that he does not get scolded. However, if he forgets to inform them, he knows he will have to face her ire.
“I know what is going to happen, so what I do is, as soon as I wake up, we have all our family members’ names saved in our contacts and have made a group where I send a message saying, ‘Namaskar’ with folded hands. Then I tell them that I have a shoot somewhere and will be late, so they should not wait for me for dinner. I inform all beforehand, and that saves me,” he said.
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Amitabh added, “But suppose I didn’t tell her, then I will be scolded and asked, ‘Where were you? You didn’t inform us. Is this the time to come home?’ So, if I am very late, she eats her dinner and goes to sleep herself.”
Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan’s Love Story
Amitabh and Jaya first crossed paths on the sets of Guddi in 1971, and Jaya reportedly developed feelings for him. Amitabh later fell for her while they were working on Ek Nazar in 1972.
The couple got married in a private ceremony in 1973. They went on to welcome two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh and Jaya are also grandparents to three grandchildren: Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does Amitabh Bachchan ensure he and Jaya Bachchan arrive at events on time?
What does Amitabh Bachchan do to avoid being scolded when he comes home late?
He sends a group message to his family, including Jaya, informing them about his late schedule and not to wait for dinner. This proactive communication saves him from her displeasure.
When did Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan first meet and get married?
They first met on the sets of