India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Message After Delhi Police Deny Concert Permission: 'Whatever Is Happening...'

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Message After Delhi Police Deny Concert Permission: 'Whatever Is Happening...'

Diljit Dosanjh shares a message about faith and setbacks. His message comes as uncertainty surrounds his October 30 Delhi concert after reports of police denial over security concerns.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert faces uncertainty over permission.
  • Delhi Police reportedly denied permission citing security concerns.
  • Dosanjh shared cryptic message about setbacks amid concert doubts.
  • Singer has not officially confirmed concert cancellation yet.

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a cryptic message about setbacks, faith and finding strength when plans do not work out, amid uncertainty surrounding his Delhi concert. The singer was scheduled to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, as a part of his Aura Tour. Now, reports say the Delhi Police have denied permission for the concert over security concerns. Dosanjh has not issued an official statement confirming whether the show will be cancelled.

ALSO READ: ‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Message Amid Delhi Concert Uncertainty

A video that was shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team shows the singer talking about how obstacles can sometimes lead to better opportunities. While he did not directly mention the Delhi concert in the message, the timing of the video has drawn attention amid questions over the show.

In the video, Dosanjh said, "Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That's definite. It's true and it's also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it."

The singer added, "Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

The video’s caption read, "Everyone is within the Divine Command. 30 October JLN Stadium, Delhi #diljitdosanjh"

ALSO READ: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row

Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Doubt

Dosanjh’s Aura Tour India was due to begin in Delhi on October 30, with the opening show scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, reports say the Delhi Police did not grant permission for the event, citing security concerns after receiving information about potential threats.

The singer has yet to clarify whether the concert will go ahead, leaving fans awaiting an official update.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert?

The concert, scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is uncertain. Reports indicate Delhi Police denied permission due to security concerns, though Dosanjh has not issued an official statement.

Why is there uncertainty surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert?

Reports suggest the Delhi Police denied permission for the event, citing security concerns. This decision was reportedly made after they received information about potential threats.

Has Diljit Dosanjh officially confirmed the cancellation of his Delhi show?

No, Diljit Dosanjh has not issued an official statement confirming whether the show will be cancelled. Fans are currently awaiting an official update from the singer.

What message did Diljit Dosanjh share amid the concert uncertainty?

He shared a cryptic video message about finding strength when plans don't work out and how obstacles can lead to better opportunities. He suggested that such hurdles might be for one's future good.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Delhi POlice DELHI Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Aura Tour India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial
‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show
Celebrities
Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row
Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row
Celebrities
‘Sushant Singh Rajput Was Suicidal’: Smita Jayakar Recalls Helping Him During Depression After Rhea Chakraborty's Call
Smita Jayakar Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was ‘Suicidal’, Recalls Helping Him During Depression
Celebrities
Tom Skerritt, ‘Alien’ And ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies At 93 In Seattle
Tom Skerritt, ‘Alien’ And ‘Top Gun’ Star, Dies At 93 In Seattle
Advertisement

Videos

Poster War: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Through Posters Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Seat Battle: Congress Reportedly Demands 200 Seats from Samajwadi Party in UP
Alliance Buzz: BJP and Akali Dal Near Possible Reunion Ahead of 2027 Polls
Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget