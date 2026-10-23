Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert faces uncertainty over permission.

Delhi Police reportedly denied permission citing security concerns.

Dosanjh shared cryptic message about setbacks amid concert doubts.

Singer has not officially confirmed concert cancellation yet.

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a cryptic message about setbacks, faith and finding strength when plans do not work out, amid uncertainty surrounding his Delhi concert. The singer was scheduled to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, as a part of his Aura Tour. Now, reports say the Delhi Police have denied permission for the concert over security concerns. Dosanjh has not issued an official statement confirming whether the show will be cancelled.

ALSO READ: ‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Message Amid Delhi Concert Uncertainty

A video that was shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team shows the singer talking about how obstacles can sometimes lead to better opportunities. While he did not directly mention the Delhi concert in the message, the timing of the video has drawn attention amid questions over the show.

In the video, Dosanjh said, "Whenever someone tries to pull you back, whenever someone tries to sabotage your work, you actually end up with more energy. Sometimes it happens that the job is not for you, you deserve something even better, focus on that. That's definite. It's true and it's also a commandment; there is no commandment outside of it."

The singer added, "Whatever is happening, is happening by its command. If today, you are suffering because of that thing, if today you are facing a hurdle because of it, it may be happening for your good and for your betterment in the future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

The video’s caption read, "Everyone is within the Divine Command. 30 October JLN Stadium, Delhi #diljitdosanjh"

ALSO READ: Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row

Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Doubt

Dosanjh’s Aura Tour India was due to begin in Delhi on October 30, with the opening show scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, reports say the Delhi Police did not grant permission for the event, citing security concerns after receiving information about potential threats.

The singer has yet to clarify whether the concert will go ahead, leaving fans awaiting an official update.