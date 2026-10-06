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English NewsEducationUPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: Result Expected Soon, Check How To Know Your Status

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: Result Expected Soon, Check How To Know Your Status

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026 is expected soon. Check how to find your roll number in the result PDF and know what happens after the written test.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is yet to release the result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) II Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination are waiting for the outcome, although the Commission has not announced any confirmed date or time for the result. Once released, the UPSC NDA II Result 2026 will be made available in PDF format on the official website at upsc.gov.in. 

Candidates will be able to use their roll numbers to determine whether they have qualified in the written examination. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

The result is expected to be released soon based on last year’s timeline. The NDA examination was conducted on September 14 last year, while the result was announced on October 1. Candidates can therefore keep checking the official UPSC website for the result update. 

UPSC NDA II Result 2026: How To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Look for the NDA II result PDF on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link to open the PDF. 

Step 4: Once the document appears, use Ctrl+F on the keyboard to search for your roll number. 

Step 5: Check whether your roll number appears in the list and confirms your qualifying status. 

Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference. 

What Happens After The NDA II Written Result? 

The NDA II examination was conducted on September 13 for selecting eligible young candidates for admission and training as commissioned officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy. 

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF will be eligible to move ahead to the subsequent stages of the selection process. These stages include online registration, the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, and medical assessment. 

The release of the written examination result is therefore an important stage for candidates waiting to know whether they can continue with the selection process. 

Written Exam Qualification Does Not Confirm Final Selection 

Candidates should note that clearing the NDA II written examination does not by itself guarantee final selection. 

Those who qualify in the written test will still have to appear for the personality test and medical examination before they can be considered for the final merit list. 

Therefore, candidates who find their roll numbers in the result PDF will need to complete the subsequent selection stages as required. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable, Subject-Wise Schedule Soon On Official Website

How Will The NDA II Final Merit List Be Prepared? 

The final merit list for UPSC NDA II 2026 will be prepared using the combined scores secured by candidates in the written examination and the SSB interview. 

This means that candidates who qualify in the written examination will have to perform in the subsequent stages of the selection process to be considered for final selection. 

For now, candidates awaiting the result should regularly check the official UPSC website, as the Commission has not yet specified the exact date and time for announcing the NDA II result.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026
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