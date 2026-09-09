Gandhinagar: The Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department has launched the ‘Uniform Assistance Scheme’ for trainees enrolled in Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Gujarat. The statewide launch was held at Kubernagar ITI in Ahmedabad in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of State Kantilal Amrutiya and MLA Payal Kukrani.

Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the scheme has been introduced across 289 Government ITIs in the state.

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Gujarat Uniform Assistance Scheme: Rs 2,000 Annual Support

According to the Gujarat CMO, "The scheme aims not only to bring uniformity among students but also to promote discipline, professionalism and confidence while giving them a distinct identity. The State Government is committed to developing the personality of youth pursuing vocational education at ITIs and enabling them to move forward with pride."

Under the initiative, nearly 1.5 lakh ITI trainees will receive Rs. 2,000 annually through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts. The assistance will help trainees purchase two pairs of uniforms.

The state government has allocated approximately Rs 30 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

ITI Admissions Rise As Demand For Skill Courses Grows

Bavaliya also highlighted the growing interest in vocational education in Gujarat. According to him, around 90 to 95 per cent of ITI seats have already been filled this year, indicating a significant rise in students seeking admission.

He also pointed to courses designed around emerging requirements. At Kaushalya – The Skill University (KSU), around 50 per cent of the 35 students enrolled in Advanced Drone Technology training have an ITI background.

Gujarat ITIs To Get Focus On Modern Facilities

Minister of State Kantilal Amrutiya said the Gujarat Government is working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

He said the government aims to strengthen ITIs with state-of-the-art facilities so that young people can improve their skills and access employment opportunities not only in Gujarat and India but also abroad.

During the programme, MLA Payal Kukrani also urged young people to take inspiration from Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who made sacrifices at the age of 23. She encouraged ‘Generation Z’ (Gen Z) youth to move beyond their comfort zones and contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Other Financial Support For Gujarat ITI Students

Female students taking admission to ITIs in Gujarat will receive financial assistance under the ‘Namo Kaushalya Lakshmi Scheme’. They will get Rs. 15,000 in the first year and Rs. 9,000 in the second year, taking the total assistance to Rs. 24,000.

Divyang students will also be provided Rs. 3,000 as travel assistance to support their commute to ITI centres.

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Cash Prizes For Vishwakarma Kaushalya Spardha Winners

The government is also offering cash incentives to encourage competition and excellence among ITI trainees through the ‘Vishwakarma Kaushalya Spardha’.

Winners will receive Rs. 7,000 at the district level, Rs. 25,000 at the regional level and Rs. 50,000 at the state level.

Director of Employment and Training A K Vastani, Additional Director Neelanjana Rajput, ITI Principal Nirav Desai, Corporator Sunny Khanchandani, Manjulaben Thakur, Kamlesh Patel and other Labour and Employment Department officials and employees attended the event. Trainees from ITIs across Gujarat also participated virtually.

(With ANI Inputs)

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