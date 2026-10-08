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English NewsEducationNTA Chintan Shivir: Exam Reforms, Technology And Trust Building Discussed In 4-Day Meet

NTA Chintan Shivir: Exam Reforms, Technology And Trust Building Discussed In 4-Day Meet

NTA holds four-day Chintan Shivir to strengthen exam systems, improve candidate experience and build greater trust through technology.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:35 AM (IST)

New Delhi: How are exams conducted? How can systems be strengthened? How can technology and better processes build trust? -- these were among some of the questions being brainstormed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) during its four-day "Chintan Shivir".

The move comes after the agency has been the centre of controversy over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities that led to nationwide protests and the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

The NTA recently moved its operations to a new office and is now being guarded by CISF to ensure foolproof arrangements in the "confidential areas".

"The NTA recently concluded its Chintan Shivir at its new premises on Minto Road — four days dedicated to reflection, dialogue and shaping the way forward. At the centre of the discussions were three priorities -- Integrity. Inclusion. Innovation.

"Teams came together to examine how NTA conducts examinations, where systems can be strengthened, how candidate experience can be improved, and how technology and better processes can build greater trust," the agency said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Application Open For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates, Check Details

The NTA said the Chintan Shivir was not just about reviewing where it stands but was about defining where it wants to go.

"The discussions were open. The questions were candid. The ideas were ambitious. And the resolve was collective. It marks an important step towards building a New NTA — stronger in its systems, transparent in its processes, responsive to candidates, and trusted by students and families across the country," it said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NTA Exam Reforms NTA Chintan Shivi
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