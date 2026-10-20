NIOS Bridge Course 2026: Registration Reopens October 21, Apply Before October 28

NIOS Bridge Course 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is reopening applications for its six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education, giving eligible in-service primary teachers another opportunity to enrol. As stated in the official notice, the registration portal will be available from October 21 to October 28, 2026. Applicants can complete the process through the official website at bridge.nios.ac.in.

The decision follows requests from several stakeholders, including government teachers, who sought another chance to register for the programme. NIOS approved the reopening after receiving these representations, with the decision cleared by the competent authority.

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Eligible primary teachers who have not submitted their applications are advised to use this registration window to complete the process. The institute has also made it clear that the deadline will not be extended beyond October 28, 2026. Applicants should therefore review the registration instructions and submit their forms within the specified period.

NIOS Bridge Course Registration 2026: Check Important Dates

Teachers planning to enrol in the six-month programme should keep the following dates in mind:

Registration begins: October 21, 2026

Registration closes: October 28, 2026

Official application portal: bridge.nios.ac.in

The portal will reopen for a limited period, so eligible applicants should avoid waiting until the final day. Completing the form early will also give applicants time to review their details and address any issues that arise during submission.

Who Can Apply For The NIOS Six-Month Bridge Course?

The reopened registration facility is intended for eligible in-service primary teachers who have not yet registered for the Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education.

The move comes after NIOS received requests from different stakeholders, including government teachers, to reopen the application facility. The decision allows eligible teachers who missed the earlier opportunity to complete their registration during the newly announced window.

Applicants should read the instructions published on the official portal before beginning the process. They should also ensure that the personal and professional information entered in the application form is accurate.

NIOS Bridge Course 2026: Steps To Register Online

Step 1: Visit the official registration portal at bridge.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘Enroll Now’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Read the instructions provided on the website carefully before proceeding.

Step 4: Select the ‘Proceed’ button to continue with the application.

Step 5: Enter the basic details requested in the registration form.

Step 6: Provide the required personal and professional information.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents, wherever applicable.

Step 8: Pay the applicable fee and submit the completed application.

NOTE: Once the form has been submitted, download and save the confirmation page. Keeping a copy will help applicants retain a record of their registration.

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NIOS Bridge Course Last Date 2026: No Extension Beyond October 28

NIOS has clarified that October 28, 2026, is the final date for registration and that the deadline will not be extended further. Eligible in-service primary teachers who have not enrolled should complete the process within the announced schedule.

Applicants should use the official portal for registration and follow the instructions displayed there. They should also ensure that all required details are provided before submitting the form.

With the registration window open for only eight calendar days, teachers who intend to enrol should plan accordingly and avoid leaving the application until the deadline. The official website, bridge.nios.ac.in, remains the designated portal for completing the registration process.

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