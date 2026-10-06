KMAT 2026 Session 2: Exam Date Out, Registration Open Till October 31, Check Eligibility

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has announced the schedule for the second session of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026. Candidates can check the examination-related details on the official website at kmatindia.com.

The registration process for KMAT 2026 Session 2 is currently underway. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can submit their applications until October 31, 2026.

The Session 2 examination will be conducted through a home-based online remote-proctored mode. The test will have a duration of two hours.

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KMAT 2026 Session 2: Important Dates

Candidates planning to appear for the second session should take note of the key dates for the examination.

Last date to apply: October 31, 2026

KMAT Session 2 exam date: November 14, 2026

Exam timing: 10 am to 12 pm

The MBA and MCA examinations will be conducted during the scheduled two-hour window.

KMAT 2026 Session 2: Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying for KMAT 2026 Session 2 must meet the prescribed educational qualification criteria.

Applicants should have completed a bachelor's degree with a minimum duration of three years or hold a master's degree from a recognised institution.

The qualifying degree should be in Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering/Technology, or an equivalent discipline.

The minimum marks requirement varies according to the candidate's category. General category candidates must have obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate.

For candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories, the minimum required aggregate is 45%.

KMAT Session 2 Registration 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official KMAT website at kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KMAT application option.

Step 3: Select the New Registration option to begin the application process.

Step 4: Enter the required personal details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using one of the accepted online payment methods.

Step 7: Submit the completed application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference.

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KMAT 2026 Session 2 Application Fee

The application fee for KMAT Session 2 2026 is Rs 1,230, including GST.

The same fee applies to General and OBC candidates as well as applicants belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories.

Candidates can make the payment using a credit card, debit card, UPI or net banking. No other mode of payment will be accepted.

Candidates planning to appear for the second session should complete the registration process by October 31, 2026, and take note of the November 14 examination date.

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