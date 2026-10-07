RBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examinations will get an additional opportunity to improve their scores from the 2026-27 academic session. The Rajasthan Board is introducing a two-examination system under which eligible students can appear for a second board examination within the same academic year.

The new arrangement was announced by Rajasthan School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar. The initiative is intended to reduce the pressure associated with a single high-stakes examination while giving students greater flexibility to improve their performance.

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RBSE Class 10 Board Exams To Be Held Twice A Year

Under the new system, the first Class 10 board examination will remain compulsory for students. Those who qualify in the first examination will then have the option of appearing in the second examination if they want to improve their marks.

Students will be permitted to seek improvement in a maximum of three subjects through the second examination. The first examination is expected to take place during February-March, while the second opportunity examination is likely to be conducted in May-June.

Both examinations will cover the complete Class 10 syllabus. Information related to the 2027 main examination is also available on the Rajasthan Board's official website, indicating preparations for the implementation of the revised examination structure.

Second RBSE Exam To Offer Chance To Improve Marks

The second examination is primarily being introduced as an improvement opportunity. Students who are satisfied with their marks after the first examination can choose not to appear for the second attempt.

On the other hand, students who believe they could secure better marks can use the additional examination opportunity in up to three subjects, subject to the eligibility conditions laid down by the board.

The additional attempt could be particularly useful for students whose performance is affected by examination stress, illness, or an unexpectedly poor performance during the first examination. Instead of waiting for another academic year, eligible students will have an opportunity to improve their scores within the same session.

How RBSE Class 10 Best-of-Two Rule Will Work

The best-of-two provision is one of the key aspects of the revised RBSE Class 10 examination system. Under this arrangement, the better score obtained by a student across the two attempts will be taken into account for the final result.

This means students choosing to sit for the second examination will not risk losing their marks from the first attempt. If their performance improves in the second examination, the higher marks will be considered. If the second attempt produces a lower score, the better marks from the two examinations will continue to apply.

The provision is therefore designed to make the second examination a chance to improve rather than an additional source of anxiety for students.

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Who Can Appear For The Second RBSE Class 10 Exam?

Students who qualify in the first board examination will be eligible to take the second examination for improvement in up to three subjects.

The opportunity will also extend to students placed in the supplementary category. Such students can use the second examination to improve their performance in a maximum of three subjects, including the subjects in which they have been placed in the supplementary category.

Students who remain absent from the first examination may also be allowed to appear in the second examination. However, this facility will depend on the submission of a valid medical certificate or authorisation from the district education officer, wherever applicable.

With the new two-examination arrangement, RBSE Class 10 students will have greater flexibility to improve their performance without having to wait for the next academic session.

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