India-Assisted School Building Inaugurated In Nepal, New Infrastructure To Support Students

Kathmandu: A school building constructed with India's assistance has been inaugurated in eastern Nepal, according to an official statement.

The school building at Sundarharaincha Municipality in Morang district of the Koshi province was jointly inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki, Indian Embassy First Secretary Narayan Singh and Sundarharaincha Mayor Kedar Prasad Guragain.

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According to the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, the school building was constructed under India’s High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) programme and implemented through Sundarharaincha Municipality.

India's HICDPs are primarily implemented in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Karki and other Nepalese officials appreciated India’s development assistance and said the new infrastructure would help improve the learning environment for students and teachers in the municipality.

India has undertaken 605 projects under the HICDP programme across 74 districts in all seven provinces of Nepal, the Indian mission said in a statement.

Of these, 103 projects are in Koshi Province, including 17 in Morang district, it said.

India has also provided 150 ambulances and 62 school buses to institutions working in the health and education sectors in Koshi Province. These include 21 ambulances and 17 school buses provided to institutions in Morang district.

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The HICDPs reflect India's continued support for Nepal's efforts to promote development and strengthen infrastructure in priority sectors, the statement said.

India and Nepal share wide-ranging cooperation in several sectors, with New Delhi supporting various development and infrastructure projects in the Himalayan nation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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