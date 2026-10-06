Hindu College Teachers Continue Protest Over Show-Cause Notices, Admission Irregularity Claims

New Delhi: Teachers at Delhi University's Hindu College continued their protest on Monday against show-cause notices issued to three senior faculty members, including the president and secretary of the college staff association. The teachers have been protesting after questioning alleged irregularities in the admission process, officials said.

The protest, organised by the Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA), has been continuing since September 14. Students have also joined the teachers in support of the staff body's "no confidence" resolution against the college principal.

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The association has alleged irregularities in admissions under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) categories. According to HCSA members, the prescribed 20 per cent cap and relevant Delhi University ordinances were allegedly not followed.

Hindu College Teachers Protest Against Show-Cause Notices

The three senior teachers who received the show-cause notices include the HCSA president and secretary. The college's Governing Body issued the notices to the teachers.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava had earlier said that the Governing Body had issued the notices and that the teachers were given an opportunity to submit their explanations under the rules.

While the protest continued, the Governing Body also held a meeting on campus with students, public intellectuals, teachers, and representatives of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and the Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA), according to the HCSA.

Students Join Protest Over Admission Concerns

Students have participated in the protest alongside teachers, backing the "no confidence" resolution passed by the staff association against the college principal.

The HCSA has raised questions about admissions under sports and ECA categories, alleging that the prescribed 20 per cent limit and applicable DU ordinances were breached.

The association has also previously called on Delhi University to conduct an independent and time-bound enquiry into alleged irregularities related to admissions, finances, procurement, appointments and governance.

The HCSA had also submitted a memorandum to the Delhi University vice-chancellor concerning the matter.

HCSA Raises Financial And Governance Issues

Apart from admission-related concerns, the staff association has raised allegations involving the college's finances and procurement processes.

The association has also questioned the alleged bypassing of the Staff Council, certain appointments and the continuation of some office holders beyond their prescribed terms.

The HCSA has sought an enquiry into the alleged use of college premises and resources for private commercial activities. It has also raised concerns regarding hostel mess tenders, the outsourcing of security and sanitation services, as well as repeated fire incidents and structural defects in new buildings.

The association has demanded the removal of the college principal and Governing Body chairman, saying this would help ensure an impartial enquiry. It has also called for greater transparency in the functioning of the institution.

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Manoj Jha, Apoorvanand Visit Protest Site

Amid the ongoing protest and the counter meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and academic Apoorvanand visited the protest site.

Jha criticised the presence of police on the campus, alleging that it was intended to intimidate teachers and students and prevent them from raising their concerns. He also expressed disappointment over what he described as a decline in the college's standing.

Apoorvanand said that the loss of freedom at the college was a result of the administration concentrating power in its own hands.

Both Jha and Apoorvanand expressed solidarity with the protesting teachers and students and criticised the officials responsible for issuing the show-cause notices.

(With Agency Inputs)

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