Dussehra 2026 School Holidays: Check State-Wise Dates To Plan Ahead

Dussehra 2026 is approaching, and students and parents should check their state-wise school holiday schedules to plan their festive break. Navratri is being observed from October 11 to October 20, 2026, with the 10th day celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. According to reports, most parts of India will observe Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20, while West Bengal will celebrate Dashami on October 21.

School holidays during the festive period differ across states and institutions. While some schools have extended breaks for Durga Puja and Dasara, others are following their respective academic calendars. The dates may also vary between government, private, aided, and board-affiliated schools.

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Here is a state-wise overview of the reported school holiday schedules for Dussehra and Navratri 2026.

West Bengal: Durga Puja School Holidays

Schools in West Bengal are scheduled to remain closed from October 15 to October 26 for the Durga Puja holidays. The dates have been listed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Students and parents should check their school's academic calendar for the reopening date and any institution-specific changes. West Bengal is also set to observe Dashami on October 21, a day later than the Dussehra date followed in most parts of the country.

Karnataka: Dasara Holidays In October

According to Karnataka's 2026–27 school holiday list, Dasara holidays are scheduled from October 1 to October 15. Some school calendars also mark October 20 as Ayudha Pooja or Mahanavami and October 21 as Vijayadashami.

The state is also expected to observe Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi on October 26, 2026, according to reports. Students should consult their individual school calendars to confirm which dates apply to them.

Uttar Pradesh: Dussehra And Autumn Break

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh have marked October 20 as the Dussehra or Vijayadashami holiday. Their official calendar also includes a 10-day autumn break.

According to reports, several schools in the state are expected to remain closed from October 18 to October 25. However, the exact holiday period may differ depending on the institution and its academic schedule.

Jharkhand: Maha Ashtami And Dussehra Break

The Jharkhand Academic Council's official calendar lists October 19 as Maha Ashtami, followed by Dussehra holidays on October 20 and October 21.

Students and parents should check the applicable school calendar to confirm the complete festive break and the date on which regular classes will resume.

Telangana And Andhra Pradesh: Dasara Holiday Schedule

In Telangana, the reported Dasara vacation runs from October 10 to October 22, with classes scheduled to resume on October 23.

In Andhra Pradesh, the academic calendar break is reported to extend from October 12 to October 21. Schools are expected to reopen on October 22.

These dates provide a general overview of the reported holiday schedules, but students should confirm the dates with their respective schools before making plans.

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Check Your School's Holiday Notice Before Planning

Although October 20 is the common Dussehra holiday in several states, the number of days off differs across regions and institutions. Additional holidays may depend on the school's academic calendar, district-level orders, and notifications issued by the state's education department.

Parents and students are advised to check out the latest circular issued by their school, state education department or district administration before finalising travel or other festive plans. Verifying the schedule in advance can help families avoid confusion over school closures and reopening dates.

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