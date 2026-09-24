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English NewsBusinessIpoNSE IPO Makes Muted Debut: Shares Climb To Rs 1,866 After BSE Listing

NSE IPO Makes Muted Debut: Shares Climb To Rs 1,866 After BSE Listing

The shares were listed on the BSE. NSE shares were trading at Rs 1,866.05 on BSE at 10:15 am, up 4.54 per cent over its IPO issue price.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • National Stock Exchange shares debuted at premium following its successful IPO.
  • IPO raised Rs 22,562 crore, oversubscribed 5.71 times overall.
  • Despite market dominance, FY26 profits declined from the previous year.

The National Stock Exchange of India has made its much-awaited stock market debut today, September 24,  with its shares listing at nearly a 1 per cent premium to the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785. The listing helped bringing the country's largest equity exchange into the listed market for the first time.

The shares were listed on the BSE. NSE shares were trading at Rs 1,866.05 on BSE at 10:15 am, up 4.54 per cent over its IPO issue price. The debut follows an IPO that raised Rs 22,562 crore through an Offer for Sale of 12.64 crore shares.

Since the issue consisted entirely of shares sold by existing shareholders, NSE itself will not receive the IPO proceeds. The IPO was priced at Rs 1,785 per share at the upper end of the Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 price band. NSE IPO Gets 5.71 Times Subscription The issue received bids for around 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 5.71 times. Institutional investors drove the demand, with the Qualified Institutional Buyer portion subscribed 12.68 times.

Also Read : No UPI Day On October 2: Traders Plan Nationwide Protest Against 0.4% MDR

The Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail portion received 1.39 times subscription. The IPO generated demand of nearly Rs 90,300 crore. The issue had a lot size of eight shares, requiring Rs 14,280 at the upper price band for one lot. NSE Financials At A Glance NSE reported consolidated total income of Rs 18,713 crore in FY26, while profit after Tax stood at Rs 10,302 crore. The board recommended a Dividend of Rs 35 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. However, FY26 earnings were lower than the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined 3.15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,601.31 crore, while profit after tax fell 15.47 per cent from Rs 12,187.69 crore in FY25. The decline came as the exchange's derivatives business faced changes in trading patterns and tighter regulatory conditions. Options remained a major contributor to NSE's revenue, making trading volumes and regulatory changes important factors for future financial performance.

A Dominant Position In Indian Markets

NSE remains the dominant equity trading platform in India, with around 93 per cent share of the cash equity market and nearly 75 per cent share of the options market, according to data reported ahead of the IPO. Its investor base has also expanded significantly, with unique investors reaching 129.09 million by March 2026. The listing gives public-market investors direct exposure to India's largest exchange operator. The key numbers to track from here will be trading volumes, derivatives activity, regulatory changes and the contribution from NSE's businesses beyond its core trading operations. 

Also Read : NSE IPO Debut Falls Flat: Shares List At Rs 1,800 Despite Massive Investor Demand

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the National Stock Exchange (NSE) debut on the stock market?

The National Stock Exchange of India made its stock market debut on September 24. Its shares listed at nearly a 1 per cent premium to the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785.

What was the IPO issue price for NSE shares?

The IPO was priced at Rs 1,785 per share, which was the upper end of the Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 price band. Shares traded at Rs 1,866.05 on BSE at 10:15 am after listing.

How much capital did the NSE IPO raise?

The IPO raised Rs 22,562 crore by offering 12.64 crore shares through an Offer for Sale. NSE itself will not receive these proceeds as existing shareholders sold the shares.

What is NSE's market share in India?

NSE maintains a dominant position in Indian markets. It holds around 93 per cent of the cash equity market and nearly 75 per cent of the options market share.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
NSE NSE IPO Nse Ipo Share Price Nse Ipo Debut Nse Share Price Today Nse Shares Today
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