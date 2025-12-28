Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Horoscope Tomorrow, December 29, 2025: Health Alerts, Travel Luck, And Major Career Wins

Libra Horoscope Tomorrow, December 29, 2025: Health Alerts, Travel Luck, And Major Career Wins

A transformative phase brings health awareness, long-distance travel, fresh beginnings and strong business gains.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horoscope (December 29):

A noticeable change in personal rhythm brings both physical sensitivity and fresh opportunities. Health requires attention, particularly around stress, fatigue and routine imbalances, making this phase ideal for resetting daily habits. At the same time, promising signs of extended travel emerge — whether connected to professional growth, education or a long-awaited personal plan. These journeys are likely to open unexpected doors, expanding both perspective and influence.

In professional and financial spheres, momentum strengthens. Business ventures gain traction, new projects move forward smoothly and previously delayed plans finally gather pace. Strategic decisions taken now can reshape long-term security, especially when guided by patience rather than impulse. Certain situations may demand diplomacy with rivals or competitors, but compromise reached with intelligence ultimately strengthens position and reputation.

On the personal front, support from close relationships remains a powerful anchor. Family involvement deepens, offering both emotional reassurance and practical backing. New initiatives — whether creative, entrepreneurial or personal — feel particularly favoured and should not be delayed. Despite minor pressures, inner resilience grows steadily, helping balance ambition with well-being. By the end of this cycle, confidence returns stronger, ambitions feel clearer and the path ahead appears far more promising than before.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
