Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opt for buses or trains to Haridwar, avoiding costly cabs.

Use state buses from Haridwar; choose hostels for budget lodging.

Rent a scooty, enjoy local street food, avoid expensive autos.

Travel weekdays, book accommodation early for cost savings.

Rishikesh may have evolved into one of Uttarakhand's most popular tourist destinations, but exploring the city doesn't necessarily have to be an expensive affair. Whether you are travelling from Delhi for a weekend getaway or planning a longer holiday, a little research and a few smart choices can help you save considerably. Having recently visited Rishikesh, I realised that some seemingly convenient travel options can actually turn out to be expensive.

Here's how to plan a budget-friendly trip, from reaching the city to finding affordable accommodation, local transport and places to eat.

How To Reach Rishikesh Without Spending A Fortune

One of the biggest mistakes I made during my first trip to Rishikesh was booking a private cab from Delhi. Private cab services may initially quote fares of around Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500, which can seem like an attractive option when travelling in a group. However, the final expense can rise to Rs 4,500 or even Rs 5,000 after adding interstate taxes and toll charges. Moreover, if you are travelling on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, be prepared for an additional two to three hours on the road due to heavy traffic.

If you are travelling on a budget, buses are a much more economical option. State transport buses operated by UPSRTC and Uttarakhand Transport generally cost around Rs 400 to Rs 440. Private AC buses are also available, with fares starting at approximately Rs 400 and going up to Rs 800 for more comfortable options.

However, my preferred option is to take a train from New Delhi to Haridwar and cover the remaining distance by road.

New Delhi To Haridwar: Which Train Should You Choose?

If you are unfamiliar with Old Delhi railway station, I would recommend looking at trains departing from New Delhi instead. Several direct trains to Rishikesh originate from distant cities such as Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Puri. Since these are long-distance services, delays can affect their arrival times in Delhi and subsequently their onward journeys.

For me, the Dehradun Shatabdi Express is the preferred option. It departs from New Delhi at around 6:45 am and reaches Haridwar at approximately 11:30 am. The Chair Car fare I came across was around Rs 830. However, when I selected the option stating that I did not want food and beverages, my final fare came down to approximately Rs 740.

If you want something more economical, consider the Dehradun Jan Shatabdi. Its AC Chair Car fare can be around Rs 495, while Second Sitting can cost approximately Rs 150. The Jan Shatabdi is particularly suitable for travellers who want to keep their transport expenses low, while the Shatabdi is a more comfortable alternative if you are willing to spend a little extra.

Another option is the Vande Bharat Express from Anand Vihar, which takes approximately three-and-a-half hours to reach Haridwar. However, its evening arrival, around 9:11 pm, may not be convenient if you still have to travel to Rishikesh.

Haridwar To Rishikesh: Avoid Expensive Private Taxis

Once you reach Haridwar, don't immediately book a private taxi to Rishikesh. Drivers may quote approximately Rs 1,200 for the journey, which takes around 40 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic.

Local autos are another option and may cost up to Rs 700. However, the ride can be bumpy and uncomfortable for some travellers.

My recommendation is to take a state transport bus instead. The bus stand is located opposite Haridwar railway station, and buses operate at frequent intervals of around 10 minutes. The fare is approximately Rs 70 to Rs 75, and the journey takes about an hour. It is easily one of the most economical ways to reach Rishikesh.

Where To Stay In Rishikesh On A Budget

Accommodation is another major expense to consider. Rishikesh has everything from premium riverside properties to budget hotels and backpacker hostels. Hotel prices can range from around Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000 per night, depending on the property, location and season.

If you prefer private rooms, look around the area behind Parmarth Niketan, where budget-friendly hotels can be found for approximately Rs 3,000 per night. Airbnb stays around Lakshman Jhula and nearby localities start at around Rs 1,000 and can go up to Rs 4,000 per night.

However, if you are travelling on a tight budget, hostels are your best bet. Tapovan is one of the most convenient areas to look for affordable backpacker accommodation. Most hostels here are within approximately one to one-and-a-half kilometres of Lakshman Jhula.

Dormitory beds are generally available for around Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per night, while premium hostel options can cost up to Rs 1,500. You can also find budget-friendly, pet-friendly accommodation across Tapovan and nearby areas. However, check the property's pet policy, additional charges and availability before booking.

I personally prefer staying at properties around Shatrughna Ghat near Ram Jhula. These are relatively premium options, with room rates generally ranging from approximately Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per night, depending on the property and season.

One important tip for weekend travellers: book your accommodation in advance. Rishikesh attracts a large number of visitors over weekends, and finding an affordable hostel bed at the last minute can be difficult.

Getting Around Rishikesh Without Overspending

Local transportation can quietly add to your travel expenses. During my visit, Ram Jhula was closed for regular movement due to ongoing repair work, while Lakshman Jhula remained closed to vehicular traffic. Bajrang Setu, built parallel to Lakshman Jhula, provides a pedestrian crossing, while two-wheelers are also not permitted on Janki Setu.

Autos can be expensive, with fares often starting at around Rs 300. During my visit, I even paid Rs 200 for a short bike ride between Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula. If you keep taking individual rides, these expenses can quickly add up.

If you are comfortable riding a two-wheeler, renting a scooty or motorcycle can be a more economical option. Scooty rentals may start at around Rs 500 for 24 hours, while motorcycles can cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for the same duration, depending on the vehicle and rental package.

The rental charges can vary depending on the number of hours or the duration for which you hire the vehicle, so check the package before making a booking.

You can also use the local boat service to cross the Ganga from one side to the other. The boats are available near Shatrughan Ghat and take you across towards the Ram Jhula side. The fare is approximately Rs 40 per person for a one-way trip. However, the service accepts cash only, so make sure you carry some loose change with you.

Where to Eat In Rishikesh Without Spending Too Much

Rishikesh has plenty of cafes and restaurants, but you don't necessarily need to spend a fortune to enjoy a good meal.

Chotiwala is among the popular choices for traditional Indian food. If you enjoy dal, sabzi, paneer, tadka and a proper Indian meal, this is worth considering. It has outlets around the Ram Jhula and Shatrughan Ghat areas.

One of my personal favourites is German Bakery near Lakshman Jhula. Apart from its food, the cafe offers lovely views of the Ganga, Lakshman Jhula and the surrounding temples. A cup of tea, an almond cake and a bottle of water can cost you around Rs 250, making it a lovely place for a relaxed break.

If aesthetics and ambience are higher on your priority list, The Beatles Cafe in Tapovan is worth exploring. Its Beatles-themed interiors make it an interesting place to visit, although it is not the most budget-friendly option. A meal for two can cost around Rs 1,200.

You can also explore the local street-food options around the city, which are generally more economical than dining at cafés.

A Few More Tips For Planning A Budget Trip

If you have flexible travel dates, consider visiting Rishikesh on weekdays. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays tend to attract more tourists, which can mean heavier traffic and higher demand for accommodation.

However, if weekends are the only time you can travel, plan ahead and book your hostel or hotel in advance. This is particularly important if you are looking for affordable dormitory accommodation.

Also, don't assume that the first price you see on a cab or taxi app is the final amount. Always account for additional taxes, tolls and other charges before deciding on your mode of transport.

How Much Does a Budget Trip To Rishikesh Cost?

For someone travelling from Delhi, staying in a hostel for one night and using economical transport, a two-day, one-night trip can cost approximately Rs 2,350 to Rs 3,950 per person.

This estimate includes return bus travel, one night in a hostel, basic food expenses and the Haridwar-Rishikesh bus journey in both directions. It excludes sightseeing tickets, shopping, optional rentals and other personal expenses.

Rishikesh doesn't have to be an expensive getaway. With the right choice of transport, affordable accommodation and a little planning, you can enjoy a comfortable trip without stretching your budget.

The trick is simple: spend wisely on getting there and staying there, rather than paying extra for convenience when more economical options are available.

Disclaimer: The travel fares, accommodation rates, rental charges and food prices mentioned in this article are indicative estimates based on the author's personal travel experience and research. Actual prices may vary depending on the season, availability, location, service provider and booking date. Readers are advised to verify the latest rates and travel schedules before making reservations.