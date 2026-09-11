Planning To Gift Gadgets During Upcoming Festive Sales? 7 Categories Worth Watching Before That

The upcoming festive sales season is more than a few days of discounts. Different electronics categories can see different offers, bank promotions, exchange deals and limited-time price drops. With the 2026 edition of leading ecommerce festive sales still awaiting an official date announcement, this is the right time to decide which categories deserve a place on your shopping list. Based on Amazon’s recent festive offers and the way electronics promotions are typically structured, these are seven areas worth tracking.

Phones and tablets are a good place to begin, and Amazon’s current bestsellers in that category can be explored here: Browse Amazon Mobile & Tablets

Smartphones

Smartphones are likely to be among the most competitive categories again. Amazon’s 2025 Great Indian Festival featured discounts across Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and other brands.

Compare the actual selling price, storage configuration, processor, camera hardware, battery and exchange value before deciding.

Laptops & Notebooks

Festive sales can be a useful time to upgrade a work, study or gaming laptop, but shoppers should pay attention to the configuration rather than the product name. For everyday productivity, look at processor generation, RAM, SSD capacity and display quality. Gamers should also check the GPU, thermal design and display refresh rate.

Tablets

Tablets can sit between phones and laptops for reading, streaming, studying, note-taking and light productivity. Before buying, check stylus compatibility, software support, display resolution, storage and whether a keyboard accessory is included or sold separately.

Earbuds & Headphones

Audio products can offer relatively easy upgrades during a major sale. For true wireless earbuds, compare battery life, active noise cancellation, microphone quality, multipoint connectivity and app support. For over-ear headphones, comfort, codec support and long-session battery life can matter more than headline specifications.

TVs & Home Entertainment

A festive sale can be a useful upgrade window for televisions and home entertainment. Compare panel technology, screen size, HDMI ports, refresh rate, HDR support and operating system. Check the exact model number because manufacturers can sell variants with similar names but different specifications.

Computer Accessories

The sale is not only about big-ticket devices. Monitors, keyboards, mice, webcams, storage drives, hubs, chargers and other accessories can be useful purchases, particularly for people building or upgrading a home-office setup.

Amazon’s computer-accessories selection can be explored here: Browse Amazon computer accessories

Smart-Home & Connected Electronics

Smart speakers, streaming devices, security cameras, routers and other connected products can become more attractive when discounts are combined with bundle offers. Check compatibility with the ecosystem you already use and factor any required subscriptions or accessories into the total cost.

What Shoppers Should Compare Before Clicking On 'Buy'

The best festive deal is not necessarily the product with the largest percentage discount. Check the current price, historical pricing where available, bank-offer eligibility, exchange value, warranty, seller rating and return terms.

Amazon has also highlighted AI-assisted shopping features such as Rufus, Review Highlights, Lens AI, Price History and Buying Guides. These can help with discovery and comparison, but shoppers should verify the exact model, specifications and final payable price.

The 2026 Great Indian Festival dates and offers remain subject to Amazon’s official announcement.