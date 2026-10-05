PM Modi Hails India's Asian Games Contingent, Says Athletes’ Performances Brought ‘Immense Joy’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi congratulated Indian contingent for Asian Games performance.

India secured 85 medals, finishing fourth; second-highest games haul.

Cricket, kabaddi, hockey teams defended titles, winning multiple golds.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Asian Games 2026, praising the athletes for representing the country with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit.

India finished the Aichi-Nagoya Games in fourth position with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, in what became the country’s second-highest medal haul in the history of the Asian Games.

“As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister congratulated the country’s medal winners and said their performances had brought immense joy to the nation.

“Congratulations to all our medal winners, whose performances have brought immense joy to the nation,” he wrote.

PM Modi also hoped that the performances in Aichi-Nagoya would inspire greater achievements in the coming years and help strengthen India’s sporting ecosystem at the grassroots level.

“May these games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too,” he added.

India’s campaign in Japan was highlighted by a number of historic achievements and successful title defences across disciplines.

The men’s and women’s cricket teams retained their Asian Games titles, while both kabaddi teams also won gold medals. The men’s hockey team successfully defended its title with a 5-1 victory over Malaysia, while the women’s team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold by defeating China 1-0 in the final.

India also produced several landmark individual performances. Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in golf at the Asian Games, while 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win individual recurve gold at the continental showpiece.

Lovlina Borgohain also joined an elite list by becoming only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold.

Athletics was India’s biggest medal contributor with 24 medals, while shooting produced 15. Archery was the most successful sport in terms of gold medals, with five top finishes.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)