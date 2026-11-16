Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Harshvardhan Rane received luxury Range Rover from producer.

Rane subsequently requested sequel to his film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

He plans to visit producer seeking sequel approval on his birthday.

Film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' gained cult following despite initial reviews.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has received a luxury Range Rover from producer Deepak Mukut. Following the special gesture, the actor has made a heartfelt request to the producer for a sequel to his 2016 romantic drama, 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan praised Deepak Mukut for keeping his promises and expressed his desire to return to the producer's office with fans next month on his birthday. This time, however, he plans to seek approval for 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2', leaving the choice of script and director entirely to Mukut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Sharing a picture with the producer while posing beside the new car, Harshvardhan recalled how he had visited Mukut's office, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, last year along with fans to request the re-release of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

In his Instagram post, the actor wrote, "Deepak Sir, I've been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You're truly a man of your word. Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I'll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month."

He further added that his only request this time would be the producer's approval for the sequel, with the script and director being Mukut's choice. He also encouraged fans to tag the production house in the comments and help make his birthday wish come true.

About 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' marked the Hindi film debuts of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film also featured Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry in important roles.

Released worldwide on February 5, 2016, under the Eros International banner, the film received mixed reviews from critics and did not perform well commercially during its initial theatrical run. However, over the years, it built a cult following.

(With inputs from IANS)