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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar Passes Away At 75 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Nana Patekar has died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence.

Written By : Ganesh Thakur |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 07:41 AM (IST)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at 5:20 AM after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, efforts to revive the actor were unsuccessful.

Nana Patekar Dies After Cardiac Arrest

According to Dr Salkar, a medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered following Patekar’s death. A post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, said, “Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted.”

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Cardiac Arrest Breaking News Nana Patekar Passes Away Nana Patekar Death
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