Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NLSIU opened NLSAT 2027 applications until March 23.

Entrance examination will be conducted nationwide on April 25.

Test covers BA, LLB, Public Policy, and PhD programmes.

Apply early to access valuable admission resources.

NLSAT Registration 2027: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has opened the application process for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2027. Students planning to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral studies at the university can now submit their applications for the 2027-28 academic session. Eligible candidates can register for the entrance examination through the official admission portal at nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in.

The application window will remain open until March 23, 2027. However, applicants must complete the registration process by 11:59 pm on the closing date.

NLSIU will conduct the entrance examination on April 25, 2027, at examination centres across the country. The admission test will be used to select candidates for four academic offerings: BA (Hons), 3-Year LLB (Hons), master's Programme in Public Policy (MPP), and PhD.

For students considering an application, understanding the admission calendar and the structure of the available programmes will be important before choosing a course.

NLSAT 2027: Application Deadline, Exam Date And Other Important Details

The university has announced the schedule for the upcoming admission cycle. Applicants should take note of the following dates to plan their registration and examination preparation.

Registration status: Applications open

Application deadline: March 23, 2027

Last date submission time: 11:59 pm

NLSAT 2027 examination: April 25, 2027

New academic session begins: July 1, 2027

The examination will be organised at test centres in different parts of India. Candidates planning to appear should complete the online application process within the prescribed timeline.

Which Courses Can Students Apply For Through NLSAT 2027?

NLSIU has included undergraduate, postgraduate, and research-level programmes in its 2027 admission cycle. The courses are intended for applicants with different academic interests and career plans.

Here is a closer look at the available options:

BA (Hons): Students seeking an undergraduate degree can apply for the three-year BA (Hons) programme. Those interested in pursuing research can opt for an additional fourth year under the research track.

3-Year LLB (Hons): This postgraduate professional degree is open to graduates from all academic disciplines. The programme offers a route into professional legal education and prepares students for a career in the legal field.

Master's Programme in Public Policy (MPP): NLSIU offers a two-year MPP course that combines perspectives from law, public policy and social sciences. Its curriculum focuses on understanding policy challenges and preparing professionals to work in areas connected with inclusive and sustainable development.

PhD Programmes: Candidates looking to pursue academic research can choose between PhD (Law) and PhD (Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy). The university also provides research scholars with opportunities to engage in teaching and participate in ongoing research activities related to their dissertation subjects.

NLSIU Encourages Early Applications: What Benefits Can Students Get?

Apart from completing the registration formalities, prospective applicants have another reason to apply ahead of the deadline.

NLSIU has encouraged students to submit their applications early to access additional admission-related resources. These include sample question papers, invitations to programme webinars, and other information intended to familiarise applicants with the university's courses and admission process.

Such resources can help students understand the nature of the entrance examination and explore the academic options available at the institution.

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