Delhi Mayor’s ‘Five-Star’ Remark On MCD School Midday Meal Kitchen Draws Criticism

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday said kitchens supplying mid-day meals to MCD schools were as clean and well-equipped as "five-star hotels" after a surprise inspection, a claim that drew a sharp rebuttal from opposition parties who said the condition of school canteens was "deplorable".

Wahi made the remarks in a statement after inspecting the Maitreyi Mid-Day Meal Kitchen in Pooth village, where he checked the food preparation area, hygiene practices and ingredients being used to prepare meals for municipal schools.

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"The kitchens supplying mid-day meals to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools are as clean and well-equipped as those in five-star hotels," Wahi said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the inspection, the mayor examined kadhi-chawal prepared for morning-shift schools and puri-sabzi for evening-shift schools. He also tasted the kadhi-chawal and expressed satisfaction with its quality.

Wahi said there would be no compromise on the quality of food served to children in MCD schools and announced that he would conduct "surprise inspections" of mid-day meal kitchens every week.

Under the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, mid-day meal kitchens are being provided food ingredients and financial assistance, he said.

However, AAP councillor from Janakpuri and Standing Committee member Praveen Kumar disputed the mayor's assessment, saying the condition of a majority of MCD schools was poor.

"If the mayor claims that MCD schools are five-star standard, we will conduct a check on MCD schools in the coming days and prove that the situation in school canteens is deplorable," Kumar said.

Congress councillor from Zakir Nagar, Nazia Danish, alleged that the BJP had failed to deliver on several promises made before the elections, including better education, housing and civic amenities.

On claims about the quality of food and facilities in MCD schools, Danish questioned whether BJP councillors, MLAs and workers send their children to municipal schools.

"If the food, infrastructure and facilities are as good as they are being claimed, we would like to know whether their children study in these schools and avail these facilities," she said.

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Danish also challenged the civic administration to show the mid-day meal kitchen of any municipal school for inspection.

"Show us the mid-day meal kitchen of any one school. If it is actually of the standard being claimed, we are ready to accept what you are saying," she said.

She also questioned the functioning of Atal Canteens, alleging that several of them were shut shortly after their launch and seeking an explanation from the civic administration for their closure.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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