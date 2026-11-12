Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet 2026 Released: Check Class 10, 12 December Exam Schedule

BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has announced the examination schedule for the December 2026 session. Students appearing for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations can now check their subject-wise dates, examination shifts and practical test schedule. Students can access the complete date sheet through the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board has also published the practical examination schedule for both classes.

As per the released timetable, the Class 12 theory examinations will begin on December 9 and continue until December 23, 2026. The Class 10 theory papers are scheduled to take place between December 15 and December 23, 2026.

BBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026: Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates

The Secondary examination timetable includes papers across different subjects, with examinations scheduled in two shifts. Candidates should carefully check their respective subjects and reporting schedules to avoid confusion.

The Class 10 theory examinations will be conducted from December 15 to December 23, 2026.

December 15: Science (Morning Shift), Drawing (Afternoon Shift)

December 16: Home Science (Morning Shift), Social Science (Afternoon Shift)

December 17: English (Morning Shift), Mathematics (Afternoon Shift)

December 18: Hindi (Morning Shift), Indian Culture and Heritage (Afternoon Shift)

December 19: Yoga and Physical Education (Morning Shift), Basic Computer (Afternoon Shift)

December 21: Urdu (Morning Shift), Sanskrit (Afternoon Shift)

December 22: Business Studies (Morning Shift), Maithili (Afternoon Shift)

December 23: Bhojpuri, Bangla (Morning Shift), Arabic, Persian (Afternoon Shift)

Examination Timings:

- Morning Shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

- Afternoon Shift: 2 pm to 5:15 pm

Candidates will receive 15 minutes before the examination to read the question paper. The examination centre gates will close 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of each paper. Students arriving after the prescribed gate-closing time will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

BBOSE Class 10 Practical Exam Schedule 2026

The board has scheduled the Secondary practical examinations on December 10, 11 and 14, 2026. The tests will take place in two sessions.

December 10: Home Science (Shift 1), Basic Computer (Shift 2)

December 11: Yoga and Physical Education (Shift 1), Science (Shift 2)

December 14: English (Shift 1), Painting (Shift 2)

Class 10 students should also take note of these practical examination dates while preparing for their theory papers.

Bihar Board Open School Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

The Senior Secondary examinations will start earlier than the Class 10 theory papers. According to the BBOSE timetable, Class 12 candidates will appear for their examinations from December 9 to December 23.

The subject-wise schedule is as follows:

December 9: Maithili, Bangla (Shift 1), Magahi (Shift 2)

December 10: Hindi (Shift 1), English (Shift 2)

December 11: Mathematics (Shift 1), Chemistry (Shift 2)

December 14: Biology (Shift 1), Physics (Shift 2)

December 15: Geography (Shift 1), History (Shift 2)

December 16: Sanskrit, Arabic (Shift 1), Psychology (Shift 2)

December 17: Economics (Shift 1), Home Science (Shift 2)

December 18: Political Science (Shift 1), Sociology (Shift 2)

December 19: Yoga and Physical Education (Shift 1), Computer Science (Shift 2)

December 21: Music (Shift 1), Painting (Shift 2)

December 22: Business Studies (Shift 1), Education, Philosophy (Shift 2)

December 23: Urdu (Shift 1), Accountancy, Bhojpuri (Shift 2)

BBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam Dates 2026

The practical examinations for Senior Secondary candidates will be held on December 4, 5 and 7, 2026. The board has divided the subjects across two shifts on the scheduled dates.

The practical examination schedule is given below:

December 4: Physics, Chemistry (Shift 1); Painting, Geography (Shift 2)

December 5: Biology, Yoga and Physical Education (Shift 1); Psychology, Home Science (Shift 2)

December 7: Computer Science (Shift 1); Music (Shift 2)

Candidates should check the applicable shift for their subjects and prepare accordingly.

BBOSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official BBOSE website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the latest notifications or examination section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the notification related to the December 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

Step 4: Open the relevant date sheet PDF.

Step 5: Check the subject-wise examination dates and shift details.

Step 6: Download the timetable and save it on your device for future reference.

BBOSE December 2026 Exams: Important Points For Students

With the examination schedule now available, students should pay attention to a few important details before beginning their final preparation.

Class 12 examinations begin first: Senior Secondary theory papers start on December 9, while Class 10 theory examinations commence on December 15.

Practical examinations are scheduled earlier: Class 12 practicals will take place from December 4 to 7, while Class 10 practicals are scheduled for December 10, 11 and 14.

Two examination shifts: Candidates should verify the shift allotted to each subject instead of relying only on the examination date.

Reading time: Students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper before starting their examination.

Entry restrictions: Examination centre gates will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the paper. Late arrivals will not be allowed inside.

Revision breaks: No theory papers are listed on December 12, 13 and 20, giving students some time to revise between examinations.

Class 12 candidates should particularly plan their preparation for December 11, when Mathematics and Chemistry are scheduled in separate shifts, and December 14, when Biology and Physics will be conducted.

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