Why Plotted Developments Near Bangalore Airport Are Drawing Buyer Interest

Devanahalli, on Bengaluru's northern edge, has steadily built a reputation as one of the city's more active plotted-development corridors, a shift closely tied to the continued growth around Kempegowda International Airport. Within Devanahalli, sub-localities such as Kurubarakunte and Nandi Upachar along NH44 have seen a growing pipeline of new plotted launches over the past several years.

What's Driving Demand in Devanahalli

Devanahalli's proximity to the airport has made it a focal point for supporting infrastructure, drawing sustained developer interest in plotted residential formats across the Kurubarakunte and Nandi Upachar micro-market. As the airport corridor has matured, what was once considered a peripheral address has increasingly become part of how the city's northern growth is understood, with road connectivity and civic infrastructure following close behind the airport's own expansion.

Plots vs. Apartments

Plotted developments have particular appeal in peripheral growth corridors like Devanahalli, where buyers often weigh long-term land appreciation and the flexibility to build later against the immediacy of a ready apartment. For investors specifically, plotted formats also tend to carry lower upfront maintenance obligations compared to apartment ownership, which is often cited as an additional factor behind sustained plot demand in this corridor.

New Supply: Summers @ Orchid Nirvana

Among the recent entrants to this segment is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana by Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group, on NH44, Devanahalli, registered under RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/310326/008559, with possession scheduled for March 31, 2031. Plots are available across 9.00m by 12.00m, 9.14m by 15.25m and 12.20m by 18.30m formats, along with larger odd-shaped sites, at an opening price of Rs 7,000 per sq ft. The project extends the company's existing Orchid Nirvana series in the same micro-market, following Orchid Nirvana, Orchid Nirvana 2.0, Orchid Nirvana 3.0 and Orchid Nirvana 2.0 Annex.

Outlook

As Devanahalli's infrastructure profile continues to build around the airport corridor, the area's plotted-development segment, including the Kurubarakunte and Nandi Upachar belt, is expected to see continued developer and buyer interest in the coming years.

What Buyers Are Weighing

For many buyers evaluating this corridor, the decision comes down to time horizon. Those looking for a home to build and occupy in the near term often weigh a plotted purchase against a ready apartment elsewhere in the city, while investors with a longer horizon are more likely to prioritize land appreciation potential over immediate usability. Both groups tend to place significant weight on a developer's track record in the specific micro-market, since infrastructure and civic amenities in a growth corridor like Devanahalli can vary meaningfully between an established, multi-phase address and a first-time entrant.

Explore floor plans, pricing and the brochure at Summers @ Orchid Nirvana's official page, or browse Goyal & Co's full portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana located?

It is located in Kurubarakunte, near Nandi Upachar, on NH44 in Devanahalli, North Bangalore, close to Kempegowda International Airport.

Is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana RERA registered?

Yes. RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/310326/008559, approved March 31, 2026.

What plot sizes are available?

Plots are available in 9.00m by 12.00m, 9.14m by 15.25m and 12.20m by 18.30m sizes, along with larger odd-shaped sites from approximately 102 to 372 sq m.

What is the launch price?

Plots were launched on April 1, 2026, at Rs 7,000 per sq ft, with possession scheduled for March 31, 2031.

Does Goyal & Co| Hariyana Group have other projects in Devanahalli?

Yes, the Orchid Nirvana series also includes Orchid Nirvana, Orchid Nirvana 2.0, Orchid Nirvana 3.0 and Orchid Nirvana 2.0 Annex.

Can buyers get a home loan for this project?

Yes, the project has loan approvals from HDFC and ICICI.

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