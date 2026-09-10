The Visionaries Redefining India's Business Landscape In 2026

Sanjeev Kumar, Catering Veteran

Sanjeev Kumar is a visionary bespoke catering leader and business professional, known for blending culinary excellence, innovation and thoughtful hospitality to create distinctive experiences. With leadership experience as a COO and Director, he has played a key role in building and shaping organisations, driving operational excellence, business growth and customer-centric innovation. His approach combines strategic thinking and business acumen with a strong commitment to quality, creativity and sustainable growth. By understanding evolving consumer preferences and embracing new ideas, Sanjeev Kumar continues to contribute to the transformation of the bespoke catering and hospitality landscape. His journey reflects adaptability, resilience and a forward-looking approach to creating meaningful, high-quality experiences.



Mohit Rana, Founder & CEO, Webgross Solutions Private Limited

With over 12 years of experience in digital marketing and technology, Mohit Rana is one of India's most dynamic entrepreneurial minds in the digital space. As the CEO of Webgross, he has single-handedly built and scaled 50+ D2C brands from the ground up, crafting their identity, digital presence, and revenue engines from scratch. His impressive client roster includes powerhouse names like Philips, Pidilite, Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Hindustan Times, Amity University, Healthkart, Horlicks, Parker, and Complan. Beyond marketing, Mohit has led high-impact cloud solutions, managed IT, and cybersecurity projects for prestigious institutions including the Airport Authority of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, and CDOT- cementing his reputation as a 360° digital and technology leader with operations spanning globally.



Dhruv Arora, Managing Director, Jasper Group

Jasper Group is building an integrated B2B food business with a strong focus on India’s growing frozen food industry, bringing together food manufacturing, supply chain and cold-chain capabilities. Its operations are geared towards addressing the increasing demand from businesses for consistent quality, efficient production and dependable supply across the frozen food value chain.

Driving this larger business vision is Dhruv Arora, Managing Director at Jasper Group, who leads the Group’s strategic direction, business development and growth initiatives. His role involves strengthening the company’s core operations while exploring opportunities that can add new capabilities and open up avenues for expansion across the food sector.

A reflection of this strategy came in December 2025, when Jasper acquired a 10% equity stake in SoupX, a health-focused food-tech brand that featured on Shark Tank India Season 2. The investment marked Jasper’s move into a growing segment of the food and wellness market.

For Dhruv, business growth is rooted in strong fundamentals, disciplined execution and the ability to make thoughtful decisions at the right time. At Jasper, he continues to build on these principles while expanding the Group’s capabilities and strengthening its role in India’s modern food manufacturing ecosystem.



Sharon Fernz, Founder, Simbakery

Sharon Fernz, Founder of Simbakery, started her journey in Bengaluru alongside her Golden Retriever, Simba, affectionately known as the brand’s Chief Eating Officer. What began as a love for baking wholesome treats at home has grown into a dedicated pet bakery in just four months. Simbakery has baked nearly 30 customised celebration cakes, with many pet parents returning for their furry family members’ special moments. The brand has also participated in three community stalls across Bengaluru and conducted a feeding drive with Nishchitha Naren. Built on an organic digital approach, Simbakery has connected with nearly 400 pet parents. Every cake, pupcake and biscuit is made using natural ingredients and customised to pets’ dietary needs, with a vision to become one of India’s go-to homegrown pet bakeries. Visit www.simbakery.in for more information.



Vishal Ranjan, Founder & CEO, Claight Corporation (Parent to Expert Market Research and Procurement Resource)

Data collection is a solved problem. Turning complex information into immediate, high-conviction execution is where true enterprise value is built, and it is this conviction that defines Vishal Ranjan's career.

As Founder & CEO of Claight Corporation (parent to Expert Market Research and Procurement Resource) Vishal brings over two decades of enterprise leadership across global market research, strategic procurement, and corporate sales. Grounded in advanced business education from FMS Delhi and IIFT, his career began in FMCG leadership at Sealed Air Corporation and Diversey before evolving into building intelligence ventures that now serve half of the Fortune 500.

Today, Vishal leads a global team of 400+ professionals across 6 international offices, delivering intelligence to enterprises in 100+ countries. This impact is reflected in recognitions such as Business Insider naming Claight as one of America's Top Management Consulting Firms (4.5/5 stars) and Claight India's shortlisting for the MRSI Golden Key Awards 2026.

Under his leadership, Claight pioneered Decision-Ready Intelligence, fusing Data, Applied AI, and Human Expertise. Rather than treating AI purely as an automation engine, Vishal envisions it as a dynamic multiplier for human judgment, a philosophy that continues to reshape how global enterprises identify market signals, evaluate risk, and convert intelligence into sustained business advantage.



Ujjaval Bothra, Founder & Chief Strategist, Kahani Events

“Sometimes, the biggest career decisions aren’t calculated in numbers; they’re made with the heart.” While pursuing CA, Ujjaval Bothra realised that his real calling lay beyond balance sheets, in creating meaningful experiences that bring people together. That instinct became Kahani Events, built on pyaar, apnapan, zimmedari and thoughtful execution. Over the years, Ujjaval has shaped Kahani into an experiential event brand across weddings and corporate events, combining human connection with strong processes, technology and AI integration. In 2026, Kahani’s Denim Disco won Bronze for Sangeet of the Year at the EEMAX Global Awards. Through his work, Ujjaval continues to champion collaborative teams, smarter systems and meaningful storytelling, while pushing the events industry towards more seamless, technology-enabled and experience-led celebrations.



Chef Dipesh Shinde, Bringing India’s Coastal Cuisine to the Global Stage

Chef Dipesh Shinde is a Coastal Indian Chef with over 20 years of experience across Mumbai, New York and the Gulf. Growing up in Mandad, a coastal village in Maharashtra, his culinary journey was shaped by traditional flavours, family influences and a deep connection with regional Indian food. From beginning his career at seventeen to leading professional kitchens internationally, Chef Dipesh has built his expertise through hands-on experience and continuous innovation. His work has earned recognition through MICHELIN Guide-listed kitchens and international media coverage. With a focus on preserving regional flavours while presenting them through a contemporary lens, Chef Dipesh continues to contribute to the global appreciation of Indian cuisine and showcase the richness of India’s coastal culinary heritage.



Mayank Jaiswal, CEO & Founder, Weddingkart

Watching planners frantically chase RSVPs and sort IDs at his brother’s wedding, former Nykaa Distinguished Engineer Mayank Jaiswal realised software should be doing the heavy lifting. After a failed initial app, because guests refused to download software for a one-time event, he launched Weddingkart in 2023.

This AI-first, WhatsApp-native platform completely streamlines the guest side of Indian weddings. Planners import Excel lists, while guests RSVP and submit documents directly via WhatsApp, a frictionless pivot that boosted response rates from 30% to over 70%. Behind the scenes, AI reads travel tickets, links IDs to guest profiles, and powers intelligent chatbots. By meeting users where they already are, this bootstrapped startup has smoothly managed 50,000+ guests across 100+ weddings, replacing logistical chaos with elegant, invisible technology.

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