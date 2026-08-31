Invertis University Secures Top 4 Finish At HAL X IIT Indore Aerothon 2026

Starting from almost 1000 teams to finishing up in Top 4 Nationals, Invertis University, Bareilly, emerged as one of the top performers of the HAL x IIT Indore Aerothon 2026.

The national level event, organized by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and IIT Indore, witnessed participants from across the country.

The Grand Finale of the competition was held in IIT Indore on 7th and 8 th August 2026.

25 teams were selected for the Grand Finale from almost 1000 teams. Five of the finalist teams were from IITs. Invertis University Team VayuCops was the only team that was non-IIT to make it to the final stage.

The team from Invertis University included Divyanshi, Vaishnavi and Vishal Raj. They are all third-year students studying B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence at Invertis University. They worked together as Team VayuCops, taking their project from the university to one of the country's most competitive technical platforms.

Team VayuCops project focused on a four-stage turbojet health monitoring system, using Physics based Digital Twin to monitor and predict the health of the jet engine. They had built a digital twin of the real-life jet engine that could mimic the real-time data through physics-based algorithms, which would help in making the system for jet-engine health monitoring more economical and easier to deploy, thus revolutionizing the aviation industry. The students got the chance to apply their knowledge from the classroom, on a project, that involved concepts of artificial intelligence, digital twin, physics-based simulations, and aerospace engineering.

They also got a chance to exhibit their skills on a national platform, and test their abilities against some of the best engineering minds in the country. Their hard work and dedication paid off when they bagged a position in the Top 4 best teams in the country. This is a matter of great pride for the Invertis University as Team VayuCops is the only from a non-IIT institute to have made it to the Top 4 in the Aerothon 2026.

The students extend their thanks to Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Umesh Gautam, and Pro-Chancellor Parth Gautam for their constant support and motivation throughout their journey so far. Prof. R.K. Shukla, Dean Engineering, and Talha Khan, Director Industry Partnerships and CSEID also congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement.

Invertis University applauds the brilliant work done by Team VayuCops. The initiative taken by the students has shown exceptional promise in the field of applying classroom concepts, exploring new technologies, and creating innovative solutions to real-life problems. The university prides itself on being a part of the students’ journey, and hopes to see more such instances where the students can prove their competency on a bigger stage. With its motto of promoting technical competitions, innovation-based projects, and research-based activities, Invertis University is always eager to give the students an opportunity to demonstrate and explore their potential beyond the classroom. The latest achievement of Team VayuCops in the Aerothon 2026 competition is yet another step in that direction.

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