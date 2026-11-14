India's Most Famous Vedic Astrologers

Vedic astrology has been an integral part of India's ancient wisdom, guiding people through life's important decisions with insights into planetary movements, birth charts, and cosmic influences. India is home to several renowned Vedic astrologers who have earned recognition for their knowledge, expertise, and contributions to the field. This distinguished list features some of India's well-known Vedic astrologers, including Dr. Sundeep Kochar and other respected names who have made significant contributions to the world of astrology through their experience, insightful predictions, and dedication to preserving and popularising this ancient science..

Sundeep Kochar – Vedic Astrologer in Mumbai Known for Practical, Fear-Free Guidance

Sundeep Kochar is a Vedic astrologer, life coach and motivational speaker with more than 26 years of experience. He is based in Andheri West, Mumbai, and is widely regarded as one of the best astrologers in India. He is known for clear, practical guidance that helps people make better decisions without fear. Through his practice, Planets by Sundeep Kochar, he advises clients across India as well as NRIs and Indian communities overseas.

His approach:

Kochar's philosophy is simple: "The stars indicate; they do not dictate." He reads a birth chart as a guide to a person's strengths, challenges and favourable periods, not as a fixed prediction of the future. He often compares astrology to a GPS that suggests a better route while the person stays in control of the journey. Rather than giving one-line predictions, he explains why a phase may feel the way it does and how to make the best use of it. His consultations focus on clarity and timing, so clients leave with a better understanding of their options instead of depending on predictions. He recommends gemstones only when a chart genuinely calls for them, and he does not sell pujas, gemstones or remedies.

Guidance without fear:

Kochar speaks openly against fear-based astrology. Sade Sati, the seven-and-a-half-year Saturn period that many people dread, is a good example. In his experience, it is a time of maturity and greater responsibility that often leads to better opportunities, much like a rough diamond gaining value as it is polished. He believes an astrologer should be a friend for life, someone who guides with an unbiased approach and without creating doubt or insecurity. He also encourages meditation as the highest form of spirituality and sees change as a natural part of life.

Who consults him?

He advises individuals, families and business owners on career, marriage, relationships, business and finance. His clients increasingly include millennials, Gen Z professionals and NRIs, who come to him for guidance on career moves, settling abroad, marriage and family decisions. Consultations are available in person in Mumbai and online, so clients in other cities and time zones can easily book a session. His straightforward explanations make Vedic astrology accessible to first-time clients, while his experience offers depth to those who have followed astrology for years.

On screen and on stage

Kochar presented the astrology programme Kismat Ke Sitare for more than 2,740 episodes, explaining Vedic astrology in simple language to millions of viewers. He has delivered four TEDx talks, holds an entry in the Limca Book of Records, has spoken at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the House of Lords in London, and has been featured by BBC London. As a motivational speaker, he also speaks regularly on personal growth and decision-making.

At a glance

- Experience: 26+ years

- Based in: Andheri West, Mumbai

- Practice: Planets by Sundeep Kochar

- Known for: Practical, fear-free Vedic astrology

- Television: 2,740+ episodes of Kismat Ke Sitare

- Consultations: In person in Mumbai and online worldwide

Key Services: Vedic horoscope (kundli) reading, kundli matching for marriage, career and business astrology, relationship guidance, personal consultations, online astrology consultations, and NRI/overseas consultations.

Contact Sundeep Kochar

Website: https://www.sundeepkochar.com

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sundeep.kochar

GD Vashist

Gurudev GD Vashist is a major revolutionary name in the astro-science world, popularly known for his great contribution to the field of Astrology, who has touched lives in India and abroad. A frequently seen face on Indian electronic media and social media platforms, he is the one and only author of the widely read, India’s top seller- Lal Kitab Amrit Vashist Jyotish, a book loved and praised by many. Guru Ji received his education in the field under the guidance of the hon’ble 5 Gurus, where he learned about the Lal Kitab Book laws and their power. He has further done his studies in Vedic Astrology, Vastu, Numerology and other holy books, finally presenting before us a beautiful amalgamation of astrological aspects with realistic, practical scientific logic.

Deepak Kapoor

Deepak Kapoor is a trusted astrologer, numerologist, and Vastu consultant dedicated to helping individuals overcome life’s challenges through the wisdom of Vedic sciences. With years of experience and deep spiritual knowledge, he provides practical and result-oriented guidance to bring clarity, success, and harmony into your life.

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