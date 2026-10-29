India’s Biggest Restaurant POS, Petpooja, Introduces Built-In AI Chatbot For Restaurant Owners

Petpooja, one of India's leading restaurant point-of-sale (POS) technology providers, has introduced a built-in AI assistant called Ask Me Anything , enabling restaurant owners to access business insights directly from their outlet data through simple, conversational queries.

Integrated into thePetpooja POS platform, the AI chatbot allows users to retrieve sales figures, identify best-selling menu items, analyse hourly revenue trends and review item-wise profitability without navigating multiple reports or applying complex filters.

Restaurant owners can type questions such as "What were my sales last month?", "Which items sold the most yesterday?" or "Show me yesterday's sales by hour." The assistant retrieves relevant information from the data already available within their Petpooja account, making business reporting more accessible without requiring technical expertise or additional training.

Simplifying Restaurant Operations Through AI

Petpooja's restaurant management platform supports billing and operational processes across more than one lakh restaurant outlets in India. Its existing capabilities include billing, kitchen order tickets (KOTs), GST invoicing, inventory management and online order integration with food delivery aggregators.

The introduction of Ask Me Anything expands these capabilities by allowing restaurant owners to interact with their operational data using everyday language.

Instead of manually searching through dashboards and generating individual reports, users can request specific business information through the AI chatbot embedded within the existing POS interface.

For example, an owner seeking to understand the profitability of individual menu items can request an item-wise profit and loss analysis for the previous week. Similarly, hourly sales information can help identify peak business periods and quieter operating hours, supporting decisions related to staffing, inventory planning and kitchen preparation.

Making Business Data More Accessible

Restaurants generate substantial amounts of operational data through daily transactions, customer orders, inventory movement and sales activities. However, translating this information into actionable business decisions can require time and familiarity with reporting tools.

Petpooja's Ask Me Anything feature aims to simplify this process by removing the need to locate specific reports or configure multiple filters.

The AI-powered interface allows restaurant operators to obtain answers to business questions within their existing workflow, potentially reducing the time spent on routine reporting and enabling quicker operational decisions.

For independent restaurant owners and multi-outlet operators, access to such information can support more informed decisions about menu performance, staffing requirements, purchasing patterns and overall business efficiency.

The development also reflects the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in restaurant technology, particularly in areas where automation and conversational interfaces can simplify everyday administrative tasks.

Expanding Petpooja's Technology Ecosystem

The AI chatbot is part of Petpooja's broader efforts to integrate intelligent technology into business management.

Beyond restaurant POS solutions, the company has developed an interconnected portfolio of products designed to support operational efficiency across different business functions.

Its technology ecosystem includes POSS, its flagship restaurant management platform; Attendo, a hardware-first attendance, payroll and human resources solution; Invoice, a GST billing and retail business management platform; Stepwise, a task management and standard operating procedure tracking application for multi-location businesses; and Munshi, an AI-powered accounting agent operating within TallyPrime.

Through these offerings, Petpooja supports business functions including billing, inventory, payments, employee management, marketing and accounting.

The introduction of Ask Me Anything represents another step towards making restaurant technology more intuitive, allowing business owners to access operational information without specialised reporting knowledge.

About Petpooja

Petpooja is an Indian technology company providing integrated business management solutions to more than 1,50,000 clients worldwide. Its product ecosystem spans restaurant point-of-sale systems, billing, inventory management, attendance, payroll, task management and AI-enabled accounting solutions. The company focuses on simplifying day-to-day business operations through connected technology platforms.

For more information about Petpooja's AI-enabled restaurant POS and management solutions, visit - https://www.petpooja.com/poss.

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