GD Goenka Group Opens Its “Second Flagship School” On Sohna Road, Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 23: The GD Goenka Group has announced GD Goenka Flagship School on Sohna Road, Gurugram, strengthening its presence in the National Capital Region and reinforcing its focus on education that combines academic achievement with life skills, values and holistic development.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, GD Goenka has built its educational philosophy around preparing students for a rapidly changing world. Established in 1994, the Group’s flagship school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, having 2,700+ students, reflects an approach that balances academic rigour with the development of confidence, creativity and character. Building on this legacy, GD Goenka Flagship School, Gurugram, follows the CBSE curriculum, complemented by a focus on life skills, values and holistic development.

Extending this philosophy to Gurugram, GD Goenka Flagship School aims to create a learning environment that encourages students to think critically, collaborate effectively and apply their knowledge beyond the classroom. The approach places emphasis on skills such as adaptability, resilience, problem-solving and creative thinking, which are increasingly relevant to students’ future academic and professional journeys.

Central to the Group’s educational approach is THRIVE. For Life, a value-led framework built around six principles: Team-centric, Harmonious, Resilient, Innovative, Versatile and Empathetic. The framework reflects the Group’s belief that education should extend beyond academic outcomes to help students develop social awareness, emotional resilience and a sense of responsibility.

GD Goenka Flagship School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and GD Goenka Flagship School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, follow the CBSE curriculum. GD Goenka World School, Gurugram, offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge Lower Secondary (CLS) curricula. All three institutions are owned and operated by the GD Goenka founders.

Beyond these three founder-owned and operated institutions, the GD Goenka Group has a nationwide presence of over 160 K–12 schools, operated by partners under the aegis of the Group.

Ms. Renu Goenka, Vice Chairperson, GD Goenka Group, said, “Over three decades ago, our family began this journey with the belief that education must extend beyond academics to nurture individuality, character and confidence. With our second flagship school in Gurugram, we carry this belief forward. While educational environments and opportunities continue to evolve, our commitment to excellence, personal attention and the care with which every child is guided remains unchanged.”

As the role of schooling continues to evolve, GD Goenka believes that preparing students for the future requires a balance of knowledge, practical skills and personal development. Through its flagship school ecosystem, the Group seeks to nurture lifelong learners who can adapt to new challenges, engage meaningfully with the world around them and approach opportunities with confidence and purpose.

Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, said, “As founders and owners, we are personally invested in how the school is conceived, managed and experienced every day. At Sohna Road, Gurugram, we are bringing together contemporary infrastructure, thoughtfully designed learning spaces and a progressive approach to education, guided by the standards and personal commitment that define the Goenka legacy. Our ambition is to build an institution distinguished not only by its facilities, but by the quality of education, the strength of its culture and the experience of every child.”

The Gurugram expansion marks a continuation of this vision, with the Group placing emphasis on an educational experience that looks beyond examinations to support students’ intellectual, social and emotional growth.

About GD Goenka Group

GD Goenka Group is a leading education network in India, operating K-12 schools and preschools across the country. The Group offers CBSE, Cambridge and IB curricula, delivering structured academic programmes supported by strong infrastructure and experienced faculty. With a focus on academic excellence, co-curricular engagement and character development, GD Goenka institutions prepare students for higher education and equip them to contribute meaningfully in a global environment.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.