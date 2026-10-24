Excellence In Action: Leaders Making A Difference Across Sectors

Celebrating exceptional trailblazers whose forward-thinking approach, unwavering determination, and pioneering efforts are reshaping industries. Through their expertise, resilience, and commitment to progress, these distinguished achievers are breaking new ground, inspiring future generations, and leaving a lasting imprint across diverse professional landscapes.

Ms. Naina Soni: Ms. Naina Soni is a jewellery entrepreneur and key member of Soni Gems & Jewellery, a family-run enterprise rooted in Jaipur's centuries-old gemstone and craftsmanship tradition. Holding a B.Com and M.Com from the University of Rajasthan, along with a Diploma in Fashion Designing, she blends financial acumen with creative expertise. Before joining the family business, she built valuable corporate experience as a Branch Manager at Eureka Forbes. Today, she oversees operations, customer relations, and quality assurance at Soni Gems & Jewellery, championing authenticity and ethical craftsmanship in every creation. As a single mother balancing personal responsibilities with professional ambition, her journey reflects quiet resilience and steady growth, earning her recognition across national and international platforms for entrepreneurship, leadership, and social impact



Dr. Basant Goel: Dr. Basant Goel is a healthcare entrepreneur, philanthropist and humanitarian whose journey reflects a deep commitment to service, compassion and social responsibility. Widely recognised as the “Blood Man of India” and “Medicine Man of India,” he has worked to extend healthcare beyond business through community welfare and humanitarian initiatives. Inspired by his grandfather’s medical shop from an early age, he developed a lasting interest in medicines and healthcare. As CEO of Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals, he has combined entrepreneurship with initiatives supporting people in need. His humanitarian efforts became particularly visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he contributed medicines, healthcare assistance and dignified cremation support. He has also promoted blood donation, assisted vulnerable communities and supported social welfare initiatives.

Dr. Shaikh Vahid Dawood: Dr. Shaikh Vahid Dawood is the Managing Director of Star PVS Enterprises India Private Limited, Manipal, Udupi, and Chairman of the Dr. Shaikh Vahid Dawood Family Trust. A Health, Safety and Environment specialist with a B.Sc. in Occupational Health and Safety Engineering, NEBOSH and OSHA certifications and lead auditor training, he worked in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman on drilling rigs, seismic surveys, steel melting plants, high-rise buildings and public works, earning Best Safety Man honours in Kuwait. He is General Secretary of the Minority Committee, KPCC, and has given 45 years to the Indian National Congress. Honoured with a doctorate, the Karnataka Government’s Rajyotsava Award and international, national and state awards, he serves communities across Karnataka, Delhi and abroad.

Mohd Rizwan: Mohd Rizwan, Founder and CEO of TruLearnix, and Ashfana Razaksab Kolhar, Co-Founder and Managing Director, are transforming digital education by connecting practical skills with career opportunities. Established in September 2025, TruLearnix Digital Skills LLP aims to make learning more interactive and career-oriented. Its guiding belief is that education should extend beyond classrooms, helping learners apply knowledge in real-life situations. Unlike platforms that rely on recorded lectures, it offers live, mentor-led classes in web development, data science, UI/UX, digital marketing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, Through Live classes, practical projects, certifications, and career preparation, the platform empowers students, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs to build confidence, develop industry-relevant skills, and pursue financial independence, turning learning into skills, skills into opportunities, and opportunities into growth.

Prof. Dr. Aruna Ravindra Waghole: Prof. Dr. Aruna Ravindra Waghole’s journey to becoming a Professor is a remarkable story of determination, resilience and perseverance. Coming from a rural background, she overcame professional challenges and the limitations of a male-dominated academic environment with courage and dignity. Despite family responsibilities, health challenges and demanding professional commitments, she continued pursuing higher education and research. Her journey included frequent travel for Ph.D. work, seminars and academic responsibilities, often under difficult circumstances. With 33 years of experience, she has contributed significantly to teaching, research, publications, student guidance and social initiatives. Her numerous academic and social recognitions reflect her dedication and achievements. Her inspiring journey truly demonstrates that perseverance ultimately leads to success.

Dr. M. Nadeem Zafar: Dr. M. Nadeem Zafar is a distinguished clinician and medical educator dedicated to making medical learning more accessible, engaging, and impactful. As Academic Director at Arise Medical Academy and faculty at DocTutorials, he is recognised for his dynamic teaching and ability to simplify challenging psychiatric concepts. His educational journey spans medical institutions across ten countries, reflecting his commitment to advancing medical knowledge. Representing India on international platforms through his vast knowledge and experience, he has spoken at global forums, including Oxford and a Geneva conference. A prominent faculty member in NEET PG Psychiatry preparation, Dr. Zafar combines clinical expertise with innovative teaching strategies. Through his mentorship, he continues to empower aspiring doctors and inspire excellence in medical education.

Dr. Krishna Maruti Kadam: Dr. Krishna Maruti Kadam is a distinguished social worker, philanthropist, and humanitarian from Raigad, Maharashtra. B.Com graduate of Mumbai University, he founded the Kadamkrishna Vaidyakiya Madat Kaksh Foundation and has spent over two decades improving access to healthcare, education, and financial assistance for underprivileged communities. The Foundation funds critical surgeries and treatments, and runs blood donation camps, cancer detection drives, and free medical check-ups. It also provides scholarships, school kits, skill development, and vocational training for students, youth, and women. Inspired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mother Teresa, he champions compassion, equality, and inclusive development. His service has earned him the Atal Bhushan Award, Konkan Bhushan Award, Indian Parliament Award, an Honorary Doctorate, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Television Award.

Vijay Kumar Amar: Vijay Kumar Amar is a highly respected civil and infrastructure engineering professional with over five decades of experience in highways, bridges, urban development, arbitration, and sustainable infrastructure management. Holding qualifications including B.E., M.Tech., MBA, LL.B., international postgraduate diplomas from the USA and UK, and an Honorary Doctorate, he has led several landmark projects across India. As Chief Engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, he supervised more than 4,000 kilometres of national highways and played a key role in Bhopal’s urban modernisation. He has successfully managed projects funded by the World Bank, ADB, HUDCO, and NHAI, while also serving as a renowned arbitrator and dispute resolution expert. His achievements earned Gold Medals from the Presidents of India and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Sunil Yadav: Sunil Yadav is the CTO and Co-founder of Exei, the AI Agent for e-commerce, where he leads the technology vision behind a new generation of autonomous commerce experiences. An AI-native engineering leader, he specialises in building production-grade agentic AI systems, with deep expertise in resilient platform architecture, event-driven ecosystems, real-time data systems, cloud transformation, and DevOps discipline. At Exei, he directs the engineering of AI agents that shape customer experience. Exei’s Customer Service Agent, Shopping Assistant, and Growth Agent automate product discovery, resolve customer enquiries, and proactively engage across every channel. Beyond Exei, he contributes to The AI Native Project, an open community of technology and engineering leaders advancing AI-native development, responsible AI adoption, and new approaches to engineering and governance.

https://exei.ai/

Mr. Prabin Kumar: Prabin Kumar is an Independent Researcher and Scientist, and Founder and Director of Cognrexa Research Labs Pvt. Ltd. His work explores humanity, governance, technology, institutional responsibility, systems thinking, and the future of civilisation, connecting technological capability with human responsibility and accountable decision-making. He is the author of The Humanity Charter, a human-centred framework that places dignity, freedom, equality, justice, peace, and collective wellbeing at the heart of civilisation. The Charter identifies six fundamental rights: freedom, equality, justice, non-violence, dignity, and the right to speak without fear. It sets out six core values: compassion, unity, love, peace, justice, and equality. Linking conscience with accountable institutional governance, its guiding principle is: One Earth, One Human, One Consciousness, One Vision—Humanity, One Mission—Humanity.

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