Across sectors, visionary entrepreneurs are building organisations that respond to changing market needs while creating lasting value. Their work spans technology, bioscience, financial services, fitness, legal advisory and social development.

From scaling global operations and advancing AI-led commerce to strengthening cross-border business, expanding access to healthcare and using sport as a force for inclusion, these leaders are helping shape the next chapter of industry and society.

1) Maninder Singh Hira, Senior Director and Global Capabilities Leader – Operations, CBIZ

Maninder Singh Hira is the Senior Director and Global Capabilities Leader – Operations at CBIZ, where he leads operational excellence, business transformation and organisational growth. He has played an important role in scaling the organisation’s operations, strengthening brand positioning, improving operational efficiencies, enhancing governance and maintaining financial prudence. These efforts have supported 100% year-on-year employee growth and the organisation’s expansion across three locations.

With more than 19 years of experience, Hira has held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase and BNY Mellon, among other global financial services and investment banking organisations. His expertise spans offshore set-ups, global service delivery, operational governance, transformation, financial planning and building high-performing teams. In 2025, he received the Entrepreneurial Excellence & GCC Growth Award from the Leadership Federation. At CBIZ, he remains focused on developing scalable, integrated teams and strengthening operational capabilities to support sustainable growth.

2) Sameer Narkar, Founder and CEO, Konnect Insights

Sameer Narkar is the Founder and CEO of Konnect Insights, an AI-powered omnichannel customer experience platform serving more than 500 enterprise brands across 35-plus countries. Since founding the company in 2016, he has worked towards transforming enterprise conversations into actionable strategic intelligence, helping organisations understand customers and respond more effectively across channels.

The company’s recently launched Front Office OS advances this vision by connecting customer-facing functions through a unified intelligence layer. Narkar is also the author of *The World of Customer Experience*, reflecting his focus on the evolving role of customer experience in business strategy.

3) Nitin Vats, Founder and CEO, PointAI Technologies

Nitin Vats is building PointAI as a personalised AI platform for enterprises and agentic commerce, with a focus on realistic, interactive digital product experiences. He holds more than 70 granted patents across the United States, China, South Korea and India, underscoring his work in developing proprietary technology for emerging applications of artificial intelligence.

Vats pioneered Simulation AI, a physics-based approach designed to generate accurate images, videos, 3D experiences and conversations. PointAI’s applications include virtual try-ons for apparel and accessories, as well as product visualisation for electronics and household goods. His work sits at the intersection of AI, retail and next-generation digital commerce, as shopping experiences evolve beyond traditional search towards conversational and agentic interactions.

4) Vishnu Menon, Co-Founder, Clear Supps

An engineer turned entrepreneur, Vishnu Menon entered the sports nutrition space with the aim of giving Indian consumers access to trustworthy, transparently formulated products. He founded Iron Asylum and helped build it into a growing player in India’s sports nutrition market, with brands including ProSupps and Clear Supps.

His approach centres on clear ingredient disclosure, clinically dosed formulations and products designed around the needs of both athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts. Through this work, Menon advocates greater accountability, product quality and consumer trust in the sports nutrition category.

5) Gautam Khurana, Founder and Managing Partner, India Law Offices LLP

Gautam Khurana is a growth and legal advisor with more than 30 years of experience in international mergers and acquisitions, foreign investment and cross-border business expansion. As Founder and Managing Partner of India Law Offices LLP, he has advised clients across more than 60 countries in Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, supporting international market entry, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

Alongside his work at the firm, Khurana serves as Head Partner India at ONEtoONE Corporate Finance, chairs the CII Delhi MSME Council and contributes to the CII National Taskforce on International Expansion and Free Trade Agreements. He has also been recognised among India’s Top 100 Lawyers by *India Business Law Journal* for eight consecutive years.

6) R. Sundar, Co-Founder, Mastek Ltd. and Majesco; Social Impact Leader

Sundar is a technology entrepreneur and social impact leader best known as the co-founder of Mastek Ltd., one of India’s early global IT services companies, and Majesco, an insurance technology platform company. Over more than three decades, he has helped build organisations across technology, healthcare and sports, with work spanning the United States and India.

Together with his wife, Usha, Sundar founded Hi 5 Youth Foundation, which uses basketball to empower more than 5,000 underprivileged and tribal children across nine states. He has also championed access to free eye care in India through his association with Sankara Eye Foundation, USA. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and REC Trichy, Sundar’s work reflects a commitment to combining institution-building with wider social impact.

7) Agam Khare, Founder and CEO, Absolute

Agam Khare is the Founder and CEO of Absolute, a superintelligence bioscience company advancing biological innovation across agriculture, nutrition and therapeutics. His vision is to harness the intelligence of nature to address some of humanity’s most pressing challenges, bringing together scientific innovation and practical applications across sectors.

Khare began his career working with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on moonshot innovations and has since focused on advancing India’s ambitions in frontier biosciences. He also serves on the Final Selection Committee for the 2026 Nobel Sustainability Awards, reflecting his engagement with innovation and sustainability at a global level.

8) Abhit Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Integra Robotics

Abhit Kumar is the Co-founder and CEO of Integra Robotics, where he is building India’s physical intelligence layer, a robotics capability that brings sensing, decision-making, and autonomous action into real-world industrial and defence environments. He believes India’s robotics opportunity is not only to adopt automation, but to build the local capability to design, integrate, deploy, and support advanced robotic systems at scale.

Recognising that automation adoption in India is often slowed by high upfront costs, long deployment cycles, limited customization, and gaps in local service support, Abhit is focused on making robotics more accessible, adaptable, and reliable for Indian operating conditions. Through Integra Robotics, he is helping customers move beyond fixed-purpose automation toward flexible robotic systems that can be configured for diverse industrial and defence use cases.

Under his leadership, Integra Robotics serves SMEs, research institutions, industrial companies, AI-focused companies, and defence organisations with rugged, customizable, and locally supported robotics solutions. Abhit’s long-term vision is to use the operational learning from these deployments to build general-purpose robots for Indian and global markets. In his view, the next generation of robotics will be shaped not only by advances in AI, but by how effectively robots learn from and operate in complex real-world environments.

9) Ravi Prakash, Founder & CEO of Rodha

Ravi Prakash is the Founder & CEO of Rodha, an Indian ed-tech company built around CAT and management-entrance preparation. He left a secure government job to pursue education full-time, choosing structured teaching over stability. His CAT YouTube videos, published seven years ago, remain a first stop for most CAT aspirants beginning their preparation. A mathematics enthusiast and mentor at heart, Ravi has spent his career simplifying complex concepts and helping students believe in their own potential. Seeing a gap in MBA entrance preparation, he built Rodha into an academic-first platform rooted in genuine mentorship - leading today with a philosophy of "absorbing the heat."

10) Saunak Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of TalentGum

Saunak Ghosh is redefining extracurricular education through live online learning for children. Under his leadership, TalentGum has grown into a leading EdTech platform offering expert-led courses in public speaking, chess, keyboard, art, AI/ML, and more. By helping families turn screen time into skill time, Ghosh focuses on what technology cannot shortcut. As AI reshapes the way children learn, his vision stays focused on nurturing creativity, confidence, the ability to question, and independent thinking.

11) Akshina Jindal, Founder & CEO of Bubble Me

Akshina Jindal, Founder & CEO of Bubble Me, left a corporate career at Goldman Sachs to solve a problem hiding in plain sight: the widespread magnesium deficiency shaping how Indians sleep, recover, and feel every single day. What began as a bath and body brand has since evolved, under her leadership, into India's magnesium-first wellness ecosystem - built on the belief that a single overlooked mineral could reshape everyday self-care for an entire country. Her "Har Ghar Magnesium" mission has already built a community of over 300,000 customers, while her hands-on, ownership-driven approach has grown a 30-plus-member team based in Panchkula, Haryana, into a brand redefining what functional wellness looks like in India.

12) Mr. Kaushal Mehta is the Managing Director of DryChem India Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Kaushal Mehta is the Managing Director of DryChem India Pvt. Ltd., a leading building and construction materials company serving the B2B market, and also leads its B2C subsidiary, Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd. With over 25 years of industry experience, he has driven growth through innovation, diversification and market expansion.

Under his leadership, the Group has emerged as India’s third-largest wall putty manufacturer and significantly expanded its portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and international presence. He has also played a pivotal role in scaling Walplast’s consumer business and developing HomeSure into a comprehensive portfolio spanning wall putty, gypsum products, tile adhesives, decorative paints, waterproofing solutions, construction chemicals, textures and more. His focus on operational excellence and responsible growth continues to strengthen the Group.

13) K. Chandrasekhar – Founder & CEO, Forus Health

Chandrasekhar is the Founder and CEO of Forus Health, a med-tech entrepreneur driving innovation in AI-powered ophthalmic diagnostics and accessible eye care. With over two decades of experience across the global technology and semiconductor industries, he co-founded Forus Health in 2010 with a vision to democratise preventive eye care. Under his leadership, the company developed the 3nethra retinal imaging platform and expanded its presence across 85+ countries. An alumnus of BITS Pilani and IIM Calcutta, he continues to champion technology-led, patient-centric healthcare innovation

14) Dr. Vandana Singh: Chairperson – Aviation Cargo at the Federation of Aviation Industry in India (FAII)

Dr. Vandana Singh is an accomplished aviation and logistics leader with over 30 years of international experience across South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. Having worked with leading airlines, including Lufthansa, Saudi Airlines and KLM, she brings extensive expertise in global aviation, air cargo and commercial strategy. She currently serves as Chairperson – Aviation Cargo at the Federation of Aviation Industry in India (FAII) and Executive Committee Member of the Foundation for Aviation and Sustainable Tourism (FAST). A TEDx speaker and award-winning industry leader, she champions aviation growth, global connectivity and women's leadership.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.