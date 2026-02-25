Hidden Travel Money Traps That Could Ruin Your Budget

February 25, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Everyone loves to travel. Visiting new places and creating memories is a passion shared by many.

Don’t Let Small Mistakes Ruin Your Trip:

Sometimes, while traveling, certain avoidable expenses can spoil the entire experience.

Carry an Empty Water Bottle:

Airport water is often expensive. Keep an empty bottle with you and refill it inside to save money.

Use Free Navigation Apps:

Instead of paying for guided directions everywhere, rely on Google Maps and other free travel apps.

Skip Overpriced Airport Taxis:

Fixed-rate airport taxis can be costly. Choose the metro, bus, or book online cabs like Uber or Ola for cheaper travel.

Avoid Tourist-Spot Restaurants:

Restaurants near major attractions are usually expensive. Eat at local dhabas or small eateries a little further away.

Buy a Local SIM Card:

Instead of purchasing expensive international roaming packs, getting a local SIM card is usually more economical.

Shop Smart For Souvenirs:

Do not buy items you can easily find in your own city. Purchase only meaningful local souvenirs.

Plan And Book In Advance:

Last-minute flight or hotel bookings can heavily impact your budget. Always plan ahead to save more.

