Hidden Travel Money Traps That Could Ruin Your Budget
Everyone loves to travel. Visiting new places and creating memories is a passion shared by many.
Sometimes, while traveling, certain avoidable expenses can spoil the entire experience.
Airport water is often expensive. Keep an empty bottle with you and refill it inside to save money.
Instead of paying for guided directions everywhere, rely on Google Maps and other free travel apps.
Fixed-rate airport taxis can be costly. Choose the metro, bus, or book online cabs like Uber or Ola for cheaper travel.
Restaurants near major attractions are usually expensive. Eat at local dhabas or small eateries a little further away.
Instead of purchasing expensive international roaming packs, getting a local SIM card is usually more economical.
Do not buy items you can easily find in your own city. Purchase only meaningful local souvenirs.
Last-minute flight or hotel bookings can heavily impact your budget. Always plan ahead to save more.
