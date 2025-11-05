Kartik Purnima 2025: 5 Must-Visit Kartik Melas In Uttar Pradesh You Shouldn’t Miss

The auspicious festival of Kartik Purnima is observed with deep reverence across Uttar Pradesh. Devotees gather in large numbers to participate in fairs, rituals, and holy bathing ceremonies.
Millions of devotees take sacred dips in rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, offering earthen lamps and prayers to seek divine blessings and spiritual purification.
Bathing in the Ganga and lighting diyas are believed to cleanse the soul and grant spiritual merit, making Kartik Purnima one of the most significant Hindu observances.
Each fair beautifully merges spirituality with cultural vibrancy, from devotional songs to local crafts and traditional cuisines that celebrate India’s living heritage.
Mentioned in the Skand Puran and Mahabharat, Garhmukteshwar is a sacred pilgrimage site where bathing in the Ganga and offering prayers to ancestors is said to grant moksh.
Held at Balua Ghat on the Yamuna’s banks, this fair offers a glimpse into timeless traditions. Visitors can shop, participate in rituals, and enjoy the fair’s warm, communal spirit throughout the Kartik month.
Each year, thousands visit the sacred Sita Mata Temple in Shravasti, taking holy dips and performing rituals that celebrate purity, devotion, and the enduring tale of Goddess Sita.
The Tigri Ganga Mela begins with Dugdhabhishek and Maha Aarti, attracting lakhs of pilgrims each year. Known as western UP’s largest religious gathering, it embodies devotion and community harmony.
The Ayodhya Deepotsav is one of India’s grandest celebrations, where millions of diyas light up the Saryu River. The event features devotional performances, prayers, and vibrant cultural displays.