Dussehra 2025: 5 Must-Visit Spots To Watch Grand Ravan Dahan In Delhi

People gather in large numbers with family and friends to witness the mesmerizing burning of Ravan, making it a joyous and memorable experience for all ages.
The entire area is filled with excitement, vibrant colors, and lively tableaux that bring the spirit of Dussehra alive.
Alongside Ravan Dahan, enjoy captivating Ramlila plays that depict the epic story of Lord Rama and Ravan, adding cultural depth to the celebrations.
Event organisers focus on maintaining safety and cleanliness to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all attendees.
One of Delhi’s iconic spots, Red Fort Ground hosts grand Ravan effigies, spectacular fireworks, and a lively crowd for a thrilling Dussehra celebration.
This popular venue features dramatic Ramlila enactments and beautifully decorated Ravan effigies, attracting families and devotees alike.
Golden Jubilee Park offers a vibrant and spacious environment for Ravan Dahan, complete with cultural programs and food stalls for a festive experience.
Noida Stadium hosts large-scale celebrations with multiple Ravan effigies, live performances, and entertainment for visitors of all ages.
A local favourite, this ground combines traditional rituals, community gatherings, and spectacular effigy burning, making it a must-visit for Dussehra enthusiasts.