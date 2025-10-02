Dussehra 2025: 5 Must-Visit Spots To Watch Grand Ravan Dahan In Delhi

October 2, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pinterestTwitter/@Kshitij45__

Family-Friendly Festivities:

People gather in large numbers with family and friends to witness the mesmerizing burning of Ravan, making it a joyous and memorable experience for all ages.

Image Source: pinterest

Vibrant Atmosphere:

The entire area is filled with excitement, vibrant colors, and lively tableaux that bring the spirit of Dussehra alive.

Image Source: pinterest

Ramlila Performances:

Alongside Ravan Dahan, enjoy captivating Ramlila plays that depict the epic story of Lord Rama and Ravan, adding cultural depth to the celebrations.

Image Source: Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

Safety And Cleanliness:

Event organisers focus on maintaining safety and cleanliness to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all attendees.

Image Source: pinterest

1. Red Fort Ground

One of Delhi’s iconic spots, Red Fort Ground hosts grand Ravan effigies, spectacular fireworks, and a lively crowd for a thrilling Dussehra celebration.

Image Source: pinterest

2. Ramleela Maidan:

This popular venue features dramatic Ramlila enactments and beautifully decorated Ravan effigies, attracting families and devotees alike.

Image Source: pinterest

3. Golden Jubilee Park:

Golden Jubilee Park offers a vibrant and spacious environment for Ravan Dahan, complete with cultural programs and food stalls for a festive experience.

Image Source: pinterest

4. Noida Stadium:

Noida Stadium hosts large-scale celebrations with multiple Ravan effigies, live performances, and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Image Source: Twitter/@dr_maheshsharma

5. New Colony State Dussehra Ground:

A local favourite, this ground combines traditional rituals, community gatherings, and spectacular effigy burning, making it a must-visit for Dussehra enthusiasts.

Image Source: pinterest

See More

10 Things To Do In Tawang For An Unforgettable Himalayan Trip

5 Essential Safety Tips Girls Should Follow While Travelling In Goa

Coastal Bliss: 9 Must-Visit Beach Destinations In South India

Mesmerising Sunsets In India: Top Spots For Breathtaking Views