6 Best Places To Visit In Delhi This Winter For Perfect Weather, Food, And Fun

November 8, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/ElysianNan

Delhi’s Winter Charm Unfolds:

As the chill sets in, Delhi transforms into a beautiful blend of sunlight, mist, and nostalgia—offering a unique experience that draws travellers and locals alike.

Image Source: pexels

Sunshine, Breezes And Heritage Magic:

Soft sunlight, cool breezes, and the grandeur of Delhi’s historic landmarks together make the capital city even more captivating during the winter months.

Image Source: Pinterest/shweghna31

Top Winter Experiences Await In Delhi:

From peaceful gardens to lively food streets, here’s where you should head in Delhi this winter to truly soak in its seasonal beauty.

Image Source: Pinterest/alviraa015

1. Walk By India Gate In The Golden Glow:

A stroll around India Gate while sipping hot coffee in the mild winter sunshine is one of the most delightful experiences in Delhi.

Image Source: pexels

2. Relax At Lodhi Garden’s Serene Greenery:

Lodhi Garden is a tranquil haven perfect for morning walks, picnics, or simply relaxing amidst nature’s calm during the winter season.

Image Source: Pinterest/starrynaitt

3. Winter Vibes At Hauz Khas Village:

The old-world charm of Hauz Khas Fort, paired with trendy cafes and lakeside views, makes this spot ideal for winter outings.

Image Source: Pinterest/thjeenamaisies

4. Feel The Breeze At Qutub Minar:

Exploring the historic Qutub Minar while enjoying Delhi’s cool winter air is an unforgettable experience that combines culture and calm.

Image Source: pexels

5. Experience Culture And Food At Dilli Haat:

Dilli Haat comes alive in winter with vibrant crafts, soulful music, and mouth-watering regional dishes—perfect for a weekend visit.

Image Source: Pinterest/md_jewells

6. Taste The Flavours Of Old Delhi:

No winter in Delhi is complete without indulging in crispy jalebis, spicy chole bhature, and the legendary parathas of Chandni Chowk.

Image Source: pexels

See More

Kartik Purnima 2025: 5 Must-Visit Kartik Melas In Uttar Pradesh You Shouldn’t Miss

Dussehra 2025: 5 Must-Visit Spots To Watch Grand Ravan Dahan In Delhi

10 Things To Do In Tawang For An Unforgettable Himalayan Trip

5 Essential Safety Tips Girls Should Follow While Travelling In Goa