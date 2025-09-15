10 Things To Do In Tawang For An Unforgettable Himalayan Trip

At 13,700 feet, Sela Pass is the grand entryway into Tawang. Snow-clad mountains, frozen lakes, and breathtaking views make this pass one of the most scenic routes in India.
Taktsang Gompa is also known as the Tiger's Nest of Arunachal Pradesh. This secluded monastery in nestled amidst dense forests. It’s the perfect place for meditation and breathtaking views.
One of the highest peaks of Northeast India, Gorichen Peak stands tall at 22,500 feet. Popular among trekkers and adventure lovers, it rewards you with panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas.
Established in the 15th century, Urgelling Monastery is the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama. Small but historically rich, it offers a glimpse into the roots of Tibetan Buddhism in Tawang.
Dropping from a height of 100 metres, Nuranang Waterfalls are also known as Jang Falls. It's one of Tawang's hidden gems that's known for its sheer beauty.
Tawang Monastery is the largest monastery in India and second largest in the world. It's home to nearly 500 monks. Its golden Buddha statue and stunning views make it a must-visit.
Shonga-Tser was once a pasture, but now is a serene high-altitude lake surrounded by pine forests. Often called as Madhuri Lake, it's perfect for nature lovers and photographers.
Built in honour of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China War, this memorial stands as a symbol of bravery and patriotism. The evening light and sound show here, is a must-see.
Located on the Indo-China border, Bumla Pass is both historically significant and breathtakingly beautiful. To visit this destination, a special permit is required, but the experience is worth it.
From woollens and handicrafts to jewellery and souvenirs, this bustling local market is the best place to experience Tawang’s Tibetan culture and take home unique keepsakes.