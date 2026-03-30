Know Who Created Them And How They Work
A QR code Quick Response Code is a square-shaped code that can be scanned to instantly access information. It is used for tasks such as digital payments Aadhaar verification and document sharing.
Each time a new QR code is generated it is different from the previous one. This signifies its unique identity.
The QR code was invented 31 years ago in 1994, when the concept of digital transfer was still new.
This technology was developed by Japanese engineer Masahiro Hara. He worked at Denso Wave, an affiliate company of Toyota.
The idea for the QR code came to Masahiro while playing the traditional Japanese game Go, which uses black and white stones on a 19x19 grid board.
Initially QR codes were used in the automobile industry to easily identify vehicle parts.
QR codes can be scanned from multiple angles and more quickly making them more effective than barcodes.
In today's world, this code is used for countless tasks such as payments, ticket booking, document verification, contact sharing, and opening website links.