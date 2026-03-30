March 30, 2026

QR Codes Explained:

Know Who Created Them And How They Work

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

A QR code Quick Response Code is a square-shaped code that can be scanned to instantly access information. It is used for tasks such as digital payments Aadhaar verification and document sharing.

Image Source: Pixabay

Each time a new QR code is generated it is different from the previous one. This signifies its unique identity.

Image Source: Pixabay

The QR code was invented 31 years ago in 1994, when the concept of digital transfer was still new.

Image Source: Pixabay

This technology was developed by Japanese engineer Masahiro Hara. He worked at Denso Wave, an affiliate company of Toyota.

Image Source: Pixabay

The idea for the QR code came to Masahiro while playing the traditional Japanese game Go, which uses black and white stones on a 19x19 grid board.

Image Source: Pixabay

The grid of the Go game inspired Masahiro to think about how to store a large amount of information within a single frame. This idea led to the creation of the QR code.

Image Source: Pixabay

Initially QR codes were used in the automobile industry to easily identify vehicle parts.

Image Source: Pixabay

QR codes can be scanned from multiple angles and more quickly making them more effective than barcodes.

Image Source: Pixabay

In today's world, this code is used for countless tasks such as payments, ticket booking, document verification, contact sharing, and opening website links.

Image Source: Pixabay

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