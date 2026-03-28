How Does Face ID Work On iPhone?

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Tech
Image Source: Canva

Powered By TrueDepth Camera:

iPhones use a special TrueDepth camera to scan your face.

Image Source: Pixabay

Creates A 3D Face Map:

Thousands of invisible dots map your face in detail.

Image Source: Pixabay

Reads Depth And Features:

Infrared sensors detect shape, texture and depth accurately

Image Source: Pixabay

Data Stored Securely:

Your face data stays inside Apple’s Secure Enclave, not online.

Image Source: Pixabay

Not Fooled By Photos:

Face ID checks depth and movement, not just images.

Image Source: Pixabay

Works Even In Darkness:

It uses infrared tech, so lighting doesn’t affect it.

Image Source: Pixabay

Adapts To Your Look:

One of the great things is that it learns changes like beard, glasses or ageing over time.

Image Source: Pixabay

Works With Masks Too:

Recognises eyes and upper face for quick unlocking.

Image Source: Pixabay

More Than Just Unlocking:

It is used for payments, apps & passwords. Apple says chances of a wrong unlock are extremely low

Image Source: Pixabay

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