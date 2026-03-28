How Does Face ID Work On iPhone?

iPhones use a special TrueDepth camera to scan your face.
Thousands of invisible dots map your face in detail.
Infrared sensors detect shape, texture and depth accurately
Your face data stays inside Apple’s Secure Enclave, not online.
Face ID checks depth and movement, not just images.
It uses infrared tech, so lighting doesn’t affect it.
One of the great things is that it learns changes like beard, glasses or ageing over time.
Recognises eyes and upper face for quick unlocking.
It is used for payments, apps & passwords. Apple says chances of a wrong unlock are extremely low