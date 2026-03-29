Gaming Laptop Running Slow? 9 Expert Fixes To Boost Speed Instantly

March 29, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Tech
Image Source: Canva

1. Defragment Your Drive:

Organises data on your hard drive and improves system speed instantly.

Image Source: Pixabay

2. Close Background Apps:

Too many apps eat RAM and slow down your gaming performance.

Image Source: Pixabay

3. Disable Startup Programs:

Stop unnecessary apps from launching at boot via Task Manager.

Image Source: Pixabay

4. Scan For Viruses:

Malware can secretly slow your laptop, run a full antivirus scan.

Image Source: Pixabay

5. Clean Junk Files:

Remove cache and unwanted files to free up storage and boost speed.

Image Source: Pixabay

6. Update System And Drivers:

Outdated software can reduce performance and cause lag in games.

Image Source: Pixabay

7. Lower Graphics Settings:

Reduce load on GPU for smoother and faster gameplay experience.

Image Source: Pixabay

8. Upgrade To SSD:

Switching from HDD to SSD massively improves boot and game load times.

Image Source: Pixabay

9. Add RAM + Fix Overheating:

More RAM boosts multitasking. Make sure to clean fans and replace thermal paste for max performance.

Image Source: Pixabay

See More

How Does Face ID Work On iPhone?

8 Android Secret Codes You Must Know

7 Ways Your Phone Is Tracking You Without You Realising

5 Simple Ways To Make Your Smartphone Battery Last Longer