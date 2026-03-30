March 30, 2026

Earn Lakhs From Instagram:

Follow These Hacks That Actually Work

Published by: ABP Live

If you want to earn money from Instagram, first make your profile professional.

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Choose a good and unique topic according to your interests.

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Create content based on trending topics such as dance, travel vlogs, food, or motivational pages.

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You can increase the reach of your post by using hashtags (#) in your post.

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To increase your account's reach, tag your friends and share your post with them.

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Commenting on other users' posts and following them will increase networking and drive traffic to your profile.

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Sometimes, hosting a small giveaway or competition will attract more people to your profile and encourage them to follow you.

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When you have a good number of followers, brands will want to connect with you themselves.

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Instagram also gives bonuses on their videos, if you are active you can also win bonuses.

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Using Instagram, you can reach people with your product, sell it, and earn a good amount of money.

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