March 31, 2026

Ever Wondered How Internet Works Without Wires?

Know The Complete Process

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

The internet signal is transmitted via satellite which reaches a receiver dish on the ground. This process provides internet without cables.

Image Source: Pixabay

Mobile towers transmit internet data via radio signals which are received by smartphones and other devices.

Image Source: Pixabay

Internet signals in homes are distributed wirelessly through routers and Wi-Fi access points.

Image Source: Pixabay

The internet signal reaches the home via radio waves from a tower or base station where it is captured by a receiver antenna.

Image Source: Pixabay

A device can wirelessly share its internet connection with another device via Bluetooth.

Image Source: Pixabay

Mobile devices or dedicated hotspot devices are used to wirelessly provide internet access to other devices.

Image Source: Pixabay

Data is transmitted between towers using microwave radio waves, providing internet access to remote areas.

Image Source: Pixabay

This technology works over long distances for data transmission via wireless signals, especially for smart home and IoT devices.

Image Source: Pixabay

Light beams are used for data transmission in some places. This is an emerging alternative to Wi-Fi. Google and other companies use drones and balloons to transmit the internet, which carries signals to remote areas.

Image Source: Pixabay

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