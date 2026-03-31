Know The Complete Process
The internet signal is transmitted via satellite which reaches a receiver dish on the ground. This process provides internet without cables.
Mobile towers transmit internet data via radio signals which are received by smartphones and other devices.
Internet signals in homes are distributed wirelessly through routers and Wi-Fi access points.
The internet signal reaches the home via radio waves from a tower or base station where it is captured by a receiver antenna.
A device can wirelessly share its internet connection with another device via Bluetooth.
Mobile devices or dedicated hotspot devices are used to wirelessly provide internet access to other devices.
Data is transmitted between towers using microwave radio waves, providing internet access to remote areas.
This technology works over long distances for data transmission via wireless signals, especially for smart home and IoT devices.
Light beams are used for data transmission in some places. This is an emerging alternative to Wi-Fi. Google and other companies use drones and balloons to transmit the internet, which carries signals to remote areas.