Sharad Purnima 2025: The 16 Phases Of The Moon And Their Divine Significance

It is believed that on Sharad Purnima, the moon reaches its most radiant form, complete with all 16 divine phases (kalas), symbolising perfection and fulfilment.
Each of these sixteen kalas represents a special power or quality that the moon embodies. Together, they signify beauty, health, peace, and prosperity.
In Hindu belief, the full moon of Sharad Purnima is said to possess all sixteen arts, making it spiritually potent and auspicious for worship and meditation.
These kalas or divine aspects represent the moon’s journey through growth, wisdom, and illumination, each phase adding a unique quality to its celestial charm.
The first few phases are known as Amrit (Nectar), Manda (Thought), Pushpa (Beauty), Pushti (Health), and Tushti (Fulfilment of Desires)—each symbolising nourishment and divine energy.
The next phases include Dhriti (Knowledge), Shashni (Brightness), Chandrika (Peace), Kanti (Fame), Jyotsna (Light), and Shri (Wealth)—reflecting inner radiance and prosperity.
The remaining kalas are Rati (Affection), Preeti (Love), Angada (Stability), Purna (Completeness), and Purnamrit (Bliss)—signifying emotional harmony and spiritual joy.
On this sacred night, it is believed that the moon’s rays carry healing properties. Through its sixteen complete phases, the moon blesses devotees with good health, peace of mind, and divine fulfilment.