Navratri 2025: 9 Auspicious Flowers To Offer The Nine Goddesses

1. Hibiscus For Maa Shailputri:

Offering bright red hibiscus flowers to Maa Shailputri during Navratri is believed to bring strength, energy, and courage into life.

2. Aparajita For Maa Brahmacharini:

Devotees offer the Aparajita flower to Maa Brahmacharini, symbolising devotion, discipline, and spiritual growth.

3. Lotus flower For Maa Chandraghanta:

A red or white lotus is considered highly auspicious for Maa Chandraghanta, inviting peace, prosperity, and divine grace.

4. Marigold For Maa Kushmanda:

Maa Kushmanda is especially fond of marigolds. Offering these vibrant blooms is said to bring joy, health, and vitality.

5. Champa And White Lotus For Skandamata:

Offering Champa or white lotus to Skandamata represents purity and motherly love, ensuring family harmony and blessings.

6. Red Roses For Maa Katyayani.

Devotees offer red roses to Maa Katyayani, seeking strength, protection, and the removal of obstacles in life.

7. Krishna Kamal And Jasmine For Maa Kaalratri.

Maa Kaalratri is worshipped with Krishna Kamal or jasmine flowers, symbolising protection from negativity and evil forces.

8. Rajnigandha And Bela For Maa Mahagauri:

The gentle fragrance of Rajnigandha or Bela flowers pleases Maa Mahagauri, bringing peace, purity, and spiritual upliftment.

9. Pink Lotus For Maa Siddhatri:

On the final day, devotees offer fragrant and divine flowers to Maa Siddhidatri, seeking fulfilment of desires and spiritual awakening.

