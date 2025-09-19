Navratri 2025: 9 Auspicious Flowers To Offer The Nine Goddesses

Offering bright red hibiscus flowers to Maa Shailputri during Navratri is believed to bring strength, energy, and courage into life.
Devotees offer the Aparajita flower to Maa Brahmacharini, symbolising devotion, discipline, and spiritual growth.
A red or white lotus is considered highly auspicious for Maa Chandraghanta, inviting peace, prosperity, and divine grace.
Maa Kushmanda is especially fond of marigolds. Offering these vibrant blooms is said to bring joy, health, and vitality.
Offering Champa or white lotus to Skandamata represents purity and motherly love, ensuring family harmony and blessings.
Devotees offer red roses to Maa Katyayani, seeking strength, protection, and the removal of obstacles in life.
Maa Kaalratri is worshipped with Krishna Kamal or jasmine flowers, symbolising protection from negativity and evil forces.
The gentle fragrance of Rajnigandha or Bela flowers pleases Maa Mahagauri, bringing peace, purity, and spiritual upliftment.
On the final day, devotees offer fragrant and divine flowers to Maa Siddhidatri, seeking fulfilment of desires and spiritual awakening.