Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

10 Sacred Bhog For Each Day Of Ganpati Puja

August 28, 2025
Published by: ABP Live
Day 1 - Modak:

Modak is the most beloved sweet of Lord Ganesh, which is offered on the first day. It is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and the divine blessings of Bappa.

Day 2 - Laddoo:

On the second day, devotees offer laddoos such as boondi or besan laddoos. This offering is said to help remove obstacles and fulfill wishes.

Day 3 - Banana:

Bananas are offered on the third day, symbolising positivity and vitality. It is believed to spread positive energy in the household.

Day 4 - Jaggery and Coconut Preparations:

The fourth day is dedicated to offerings made with jaggery and coconut, favorites of Lord Ganesha. This prasad represents purity and devotion.

Day 5 - Kheer:

On the fifth day, kheer (sweet rice pudding) is offered to Lord Ganesh. It is believed to remove difficulties and bring peace and prosperity.

Day 6 - Makhana Kheer:

The sixth day is marked by offering makhana (foxnut) kheer. This is said to grant relief from ailments and ensure good health.

Day 7 - Puran Poli:

On the seventh day, devotees prepare puran poli, a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy. Offering this to Lord Ganesh, is believed to bring freedom from sorrows.

Day 8 - Halwa:

On the eighth day, halwa is offered to Lord Ganesha. It is considered auspicious for growth in career and business.

Day 9 - Sheera:

Sheera is offered on the ninth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. This prasad is believed to remove financial troubles and attract prosperity.

Day 10 - Panchamrit:

On the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, devotees offer Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. It symbolises purity and is said to bring success in professional endeavors.

