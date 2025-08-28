10 Sacred Bhog For Each Day Of Ganpati Puja
Modak is the most beloved sweet of Lord Ganesh, which is offered on the first day. It is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and the divine blessings of Bappa.
On the second day, devotees offer laddoos such as boondi or besan laddoos. This offering is said to help remove obstacles and fulfill wishes.
Bananas are offered on the third day, symbolising positivity and vitality. It is believed to spread positive energy in the household.
The fourth day is dedicated to offerings made with jaggery and coconut, favorites of Lord Ganesha. This prasad represents purity and devotion.
On the fifth day, kheer (sweet rice pudding) is offered to Lord Ganesh. It is believed to remove difficulties and bring peace and prosperity.
The sixth day is marked by offering makhana (foxnut) kheer. This is said to grant relief from ailments and ensure good health.
On the seventh day, devotees prepare puran poli, a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy. Offering this to Lord Ganesh, is believed to bring freedom from sorrows.
On the eighth day, halwa is offered to Lord Ganesha. It is considered auspicious for growth in career and business.
Sheera is offered on the ninth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. This prasad is believed to remove financial troubles and attract prosperity.
On the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, devotees offer Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. It symbolises purity and is said to bring success in professional endeavors.