Radha Ashtami 2025: 9 Must-Do Rituals To Honour Radha Rani

On Radha Ashtami, it is highly auspicious to chant and write the name of Radha. Devotees believe this practice brings spiritual blessings and strengthens devotion, helping purify the mind and heart.
Blue is considered Radha Rani’s favourite colour. Wearing blue clothes on this day is a way of showing reverence and aligning with her divine energy. It also enhances the spiritual experience of the festival.
Rising during Brahma Muhurta, the early morning hours before sunrise, is considered highly meritorious. Devotees should use this time to perform puja, meditate, and offer prayers to Radha Rani for blessings.
On Radha Ashtami, devotees should listen attentively to stories about Radha Rani. Hearing these divine tales nurtures devotion, spreads knowledge about her life, and strengthens one’s spiritual connection.
Arbi, or taro root, is one of Radha Rani’s favourite foods. Offering it with devotion is believed to please her and bring prosperity and spiritual rewards to the devotee.
Devotees should chant the names of Radha and Krishna as often as possible on Radha Ashtami. This practice fills the mind with devotion, purifies thoughts, and deepens the divine connection.
Performing secret acts of charity on Radha Ashtami brings the blessings of Shriji. Donations given discreetly without expecting rewards are considered highly meritorious and spiritually uplifting.
Singing bhajans and participating in kirtans dedicated to Kishori Ji is an essential practice on Radha Ashtami. These devotional songs create a divine atmosphere and strengthen collective devotion.
Reciting the Radha Stotra on this auspicious day is considered highly beneficial. The verses glorify Radha Rani’s virtues, enhance spiritual awareness, and invite her blessings into one’s life.