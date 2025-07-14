9 Auspicious Plants To Grow At Home This Sawan For Positivity

July 14, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
1. Ashwagandha Plant:

Ashwagandha plant is known for its powerful medicinal properties. It's believed to remove Vastu doshas and absorb negative energy.

2. Ashoka Tree:

The Ashoka tree is considered highly sacred in Hindu culture. Planting this tree is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and emotional well-being.

3. Shwetark Plant:

Shwetark plant, also known as Madar, is deeply associated with Lord Shiv. It's considered highly auspicious during Sawan and is believed to attract wealth.

4. Hibiscus Plant:

Planting a hibiscus plant during Sawan can remove all kinds of troubles. This sacred plant symbolises a positive transformation and brings spiritual growth.

5. Banana Plant:

The banana plant is a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. Its presence is said to remove vastu doshas and promote spiritual growth.

6. Bael Tree:

During the holy month of Sawa, a Bael tree is believed to invite the blessings of Lord Shiv and Goddess Lakshmi. Its trifoliate leaves are sacred in Hinduism and are often offered during Shiv puja.

7. Amla Plant:

Amla plant is revered for its healing properties in Ayurveda. Planting it at home during Sawan is believed to reduce negativity and attract good health, fortune, and longevity.

8. Shami Plant:

Widely revered in Hindu traditions, the Shami plant us believed to reduce the malefic effects of Shani. Planting it during Sawan not only brings spiritual protection but also promotes mental peace and stability.

9. Tulsi Plant:

Tulsi is revered in Hindu culture and is often considered the most sacred plant to grow at home. Planting Tulsi is believed to attract divine blessings, purify the environment, and bring peace and prosperity.

