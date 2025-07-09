9 Trees That Hold Deep Religious Significance In Indian Culture

Peepal tree, known as the 'Tree of Life,' is considered the abode of Lord Vishnu. This tree is worshipped by Hindus especially on Amavasya. It's known to symbolise wisdom, longevity, and divine presence in Hindu belief.
Banyan tree represents Lord Shiv and eternal life. It's considered to be immortal. Women worship it during Vat Savitri Vrat for the health and longevity of their husbands.
Tulsi is a sacred plant that revered as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. It's worshipped daily in many Hindu households. This plant is believed to bring prosperity and ward off negativity.
Bael Tree is associated wit Lord Shiv. The leaves are this tree are considered an essential and sacred offering during Shiv puja. These trifoliate leaves represent the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. They are believed to purify the soul and destroy sins.
This sacred tree is known to symbolise love and fertility. It's sacred to Lord Kamadev and Goddess Sita. Ashoka tree is believed to remove sorrow and is often planted near religious sites.
Banana trees are used in pujas and festivals as they are considered as a symbol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The leaves of this sacred tree are used as plates in rituals and the plant signifies purity and nourishment.
Neem is worshipped for its medicinal properties. This sacred tree is associated with Goddess Durga and used to cleanse surroundings. The bitter leaves of this tree are believed to protect against evil spirits.
Sandalwood tree is highly valued in Hindu rituals. It's used o make tilak, idols, an incense. This sacred tree is associated with purity and devotion, and is offered to Lord Krishna and Lord Shiv.
Often called the 'Kalpavriksh,' the coconut tree is considered sacred in all Hindu rituals. Breaking a coconut symbolises ego destructions and new beginnings.