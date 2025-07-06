9 Monsoon Vrat Foods That Are Both Healthy And Traditional

July 6, 2025
1. Dahi Aloo:

This yogurt-based potato dish is cooling and gut-friendly. It balances digestion and soothes pitta, which makes it ideal for fasting during sawan.

2. Kacche Kele Ki Sabzi:

This dish is made using boiled raw bananas that are sauteed in vrat spices. It's less starchy as compared to potatoes and is very filling. Kacche Kele ki Sabzi is a smart choice for monsoon fasting lunches.

3. Arbi Tikki:

With crispy exterior and soft interior, Arbi Tikkis are shallow fried snacks that bring warmth. It's a tasty option to satisfy the rainy evening fasting cravings.

4. Lauki Ka Halwa:

Lauka ka Halwa is a light and hydrating sweet treat. It's rich in water content and helps to reduce bloating. It provides a gentle detox for the monsoon fasting days.

5. Sama Ke Chawal:

Perfect for fasting, it's a gluten-free millet that's easy to digest. You can enjoy it as a light pulao with curd even turn it into delicious idli.

6. Rajgira Paratha:

Amarnath flour parathas are packed with protein. These gluten-free parathas can be digested easily. They're served hot with curd for a wholesome monsoon vrat meal.

7. Sweet Potato Chaat:

It's a tangy mix of boiled sweet potatoes, lemon juice, cumin, and rock salt. Sweet Potato Chaat is a high-fibre snack with low oil, making it perfect for sawan vrat.

8. Makhana Kheer:

Makhana simmered in milk with minimal sugar, makes a sattvik dessert. This traditional sweet dish supports digestion and keeps your fasting meal light.

9. Singhara Atta Cheela:

Crispy cheelas made using water chestnut flour are light, nutritious, and gluten-free. You can add a variety of other vrat-friendly ingredients in it like carrot, for a nutritional and delicious twist.

