9 Monsoon Vrat Foods That Are Both Healthy And Traditional

This yogurt-based potato dish is cooling and gut-friendly. It balances digestion and soothes pitta, which makes it ideal for fasting during sawan.
This dish is made using boiled raw bananas that are sauteed in vrat spices. It's less starchy as compared to potatoes and is very filling. Kacche Kele ki Sabzi is a smart choice for monsoon fasting lunches.
With crispy exterior and soft interior, Arbi Tikkis are shallow fried snacks that bring warmth. It's a tasty option to satisfy the rainy evening fasting cravings.
Lauka ka Halwa is a light and hydrating sweet treat. It's rich in water content and helps to reduce bloating. It provides a gentle detox for the monsoon fasting days.
Perfect for fasting, it's a gluten-free millet that's easy to digest. You can enjoy it as a light pulao with curd even turn it into delicious idli.
Amarnath flour parathas are packed with protein. These gluten-free parathas can be digested easily. They're served hot with curd for a wholesome monsoon vrat meal.
It's a tangy mix of boiled sweet potatoes, lemon juice, cumin, and rock salt. Sweet Potato Chaat is a high-fibre snack with low oil, making it perfect for sawan vrat.
Makhana simmered in milk with minimal sugar, makes a sattvik dessert. This traditional sweet dish supports digestion and keeps your fasting meal light.
Crispy cheelas made using water chestnut flour are light, nutritious, and gluten-free. You can add a variety of other vrat-friendly ingredients in it like carrot, for a nutritional and delicious twist.
