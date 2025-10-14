Diwali 2025 Date: Know The Most Auspicious Day And Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja

When To Perform Lakshmi Puja In 2025?

The most auspicious day for Diwali and Mahalakshmi Puja is when Amavasya Tithi aligns with Pradosh Kaal during sunset, ensuring maximum spiritual benefit. October 21, 2025, is determined as the most auspicious day for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, as per the scriptures.

Image Source: Pinterest/neelup73