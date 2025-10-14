October 14, 2025

Diwali 2025 Date: Know The Most Auspicious Day And Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja

Spiritual Importance Of Diwali:

Deepavali, is a festival of lights celebrated across India and the world. Devotees worship Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. The festival symbolises victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

When To Perform Lakshmi Puja In 2025?

The most auspicious day for Diwali and Mahalakshmi Puja is when Amavasya Tithi aligns with Pradosh Kaal during sunset, ensuring maximum spiritual benefit. October 21, 2025, is determined as the most auspicious day for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, as per the scriptures.

Ancient Texts On Lakshmi Puja Muhurat:

Texts like Dharmasindhu, Purushartha-Chintamani, and Nitya Nirnaya prescribe that Lakshmi Puja should be performed when Amavasya Tithi prevails during Pradosh Kaal. Following these scriptures ensures that rituals are aligned with cosmic energies for wealth, health, and prosperity.

Regional Observations Across India:

In North India, sunset occurs around 5:45 PM during Amavasya. In Western India, it’s around 5:55 PM. Across all regions, Pradosh Kaal coincides with Amavasya, making it the ideal period for puja.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat 2025:

The Pradosh Kaal for Lakshmi Puja extends from 24 minutes before sunset to 2.5 hours after sunset. The ideal muhurat on October 21 is approximately 5:15 PM to 8:19 PM, giving devotees a long window to perform rituals, light lamps, and offer prayers.

Why Pradosh Kaal Is Considered Sacred?

Pradosh Kaal occurs during the transition between day and night, a period when energies are believed to be strongest. Performing Lakshmi Puja during this time enhances the efficacy of prayers and invites wealth, good fortune, and abundance.

Ritual Essentials For Lakshmi Puja:

Devotees prepare by cleaning homes, decorating with diyas and rangoli, and arranging offerings such as sweets, fruits, and flowers. Traditional puja items include kumkum, rice, coins, and gold or silver, symbolise prosperity. Lighting lamps during Pradosh Kaal enhances the festival’s spiritual essence.

Celebrating Diwali Beyond India:

Diwali is celebrated globally, from Fiji to the United States, with prayers, lights, and cultural festivities. Observing Lakshmi Puja at the auspicious time allows devotees worldwide to participate in rituals that align with ancient Hindu scriptures, spreading joy, prosperity, and harmony.

Ensure A Blessed And Prosperous Diwali:

Mark Diwali 2025 on the auspicious day, perform Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal, and welcome wealth and prosperity into your home. Following the Panchang ensures spiritually aligned celebrations that resonate with centuries of tradition.

