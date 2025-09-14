9 Amazing Dishes Of Gujarati Cuisine That You Must Try Once

Undhiyu is a slow cooked vegetable curry. It's made using beans, yam, brinjal, and more. Traditionally prepared in earthen pots, it's a winter delight that's wholesome and rich in delicacy.
Dabeli is a street food sensation that consists of a spicy potato filling in a pav. It's topped with pomegranate, sev, and peanuts. This dish is a perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours.
Handvo is a baked dish made using lentils, rice, and vegetables. This traditional Gujarati cuisine is seasoned with sesame seeds and curry leaves. This savoury cake is crispy on the outside and soft inside, offering a wholesome bite.
Lilva Kachori is a deep fried Gujarati dish. It's stuffed with toor dal and aromatic spices. It's a popular winter delight and it enjoyed during festivities. Its crunchy outer layer and spicy filling make it a perfect tea-time treat.
Muthiya is made from bottle gourd, gram flour, and spices. It's then steamed and tempered. Light, nutritious, and delicious, it is a guilt-free snack option.
Gujarati Kadhi is a yoghurt-based curry tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and green chillies. It's slightly sweet, offering a comforting balance of flavours with steamed rice.
Chorafali is a deep fried and crunchy, traditional snack of Gujarat. It has an airy texture and tangy spice mic that makes it a festive favourite.
Khichu is a unique Gujarati dish. It's made from rice flour dough, steamed and seasoned with green chillies, cumin, and oil. This traditional cuisine is often served hot with peanut oil and chilli powder.
Guvar Dhokli is a one-pot dish where guvar and wheat flour dumplings are cooked in a spicy gravy. Its wholesome nature makes it a comfort food of rural Gujarat.