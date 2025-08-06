Celebrate Independence Day 2025 With These 9 Eye-Catching Tricolour Recipes

Add a patriotic twist to your breakfast with soft and fluffy idlis of saffron, white, and green colours. You can use carrot puree, plain batter, and spinach puree to add the colours.
Tiranga Sandwich is perfect for kids as well as adults. It layers mint chutney, cheese spread, and ketchup between soft white bread slices. Not only is it quick to prepare, but the visual appeal makes it a party favourite.
Create a lunch centerpiece with this three-flavoured rice dish. Use cooked basmati with carrot masala rice, plain jeera rice, and palak-pudina rice. Layer them and wow your guests.
This cold pasta uses tricolour fusilli, but the magic lies in the sauces. It consists of a tangy tomato sauce, creamy white mayo or alfredo, and a green pesto or coriander chutney blend. Toss with veggies and chill before serving for a refreshing mid-day meal.
Give Gujarat’s beloved snack a tricolour makeover. Make three batters, with carrot, plain, and spinach for saffron, white, and green dhokla layers. Steam, temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves, and serve with spicy chutneys.
Marinate paneer cubes in three separate mixes. use chilli, cream, and pudina or coriander for colour. Grill or bake it until it turns golden brown.
Tiranga Phirni is a festive twist on the traditional Indian rice pudding, layered in saffron, white, and green to represent the national flag. It's a deliciously patriotic dessert perfect that's infused with kesar, cardamom, or pandan.
For dessert lovers, these layered cupcakes are the ultimate patriotic treat. Divide vanilla batter into three portions and add natural food colouring. Frost with whipped cream or coloured icing for an edible Indian flag!
Tiranga Dosa is a tricolour twist on the classic South Indian dish. It represents the Indian flag, making it a perfect patriotic treat for Independence Day celebrations.