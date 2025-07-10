10 Corn Recipes You’ll Want To Try This Monsoon

These are crispy fritters that are made using crushed corn, besan, and a variety of spices. It's a deep-fried dish that's perfectly paired with chutney and a cup of tea.
Bhutte ka Kees is a tradition dish. It consists of grated corn, spices, and milk. It's a creamy and mildly sweet delicacy that has a unique flavour.
Corn Tikki are pan-fried patties that are made using mashes potatoes, corn, and spices. They're usually served with green chutney for an elevated and enriching experience.
Corn Halwa is a lesser-known delicacy that's made by slow-cooking cornmeal with ghee, sugar, and milk. It's warm, sweet, and can be enjoyed on festivals or rainy days.
It's a savoury Gujarati baked cake that features lentils, corn, and potato. Corn Handvo is spicy, crispy, and loaded with nutrition.
It's a flaky, deep-fried kachori that's stuffed with a spicy corn filling. Bhutte ki Kachori is served with tamarind chutney for a sweet and spicy indulgence during the rainy evenings.
Crispy on the outside with a soft inside, Corn Kebabs are a delicious monsoon snack. They're made using corn, spices, and herbs, and are paired with a spicy green chutney.
Vaghareli Makai is a traditional Gujarati snack that made by tempering corn with mustard seeds, green chillies, garlic, and spices. It has a tangy and spicy flavour, which makes it a great side dish.
Cajun Corn is a bold and spicy delight. It's made with grilled or roasted corn tossed in a spicy mix, butter, and herbs.
Corn Sundal is a South Indian-style stir fry that features corn, coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. It's light, flavourful, and protein-rich that's perfect for snacking.